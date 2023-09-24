Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery along the banks of the Kalambo River in Zambia. They have unearthed two logs of the large-fruited bushwillow tree that were skillfully shaped and joined together almost 500,000 years ago. These wooden artifacts represent the oldest-known example of early humans, predating our own species, constructing wooden structures. This finding challenges the prevailing belief that early humans of that time simply roamed the landscape as hunters and gatherers.

The modified logs, which were worked on using stone tools, appear to have been a framework for a structure. This suggests that the early humans may have used it as a raised walkway or platform to navigate the wet surroundings. Archaeologist Larry Barham of the University of Liverpool, the lead author of the study published in the journal Nature, proposes that the platform could have served multiple purposes such as storage, a foundation for a hut, and more.

This discovery provides significant insights into the technological capabilities and behavior of our early human ancestors. Until now, the preservation of wood at archaeological sites from this era has been extremely rare, making it challenging to understand how early humans utilized this material. The Kalambo Falls site offers a unique opportunity to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the lives of these people.

Geographer and co-author of the study, Geoff Duller of Aberystwyth University in Wales, explains the significance of wood as a construction material. It can be shaped into various forms, making it durable and strong. This suggests that early humans possessed cognitive abilities beyond what was previously believed based solely on the evidence of stone tools.

Although no human remains were found at the site, Barham suggests that the artifacts were likely created by Homo heidelbergensis, a species that existed between 700,000 to 200,000 years ago. Homo heidelbergensis had distinct physical characteristics, including a prominent brow ridge and a larger braincase.

The discovery highlights the ingenuity and ability of early humans to adapt and alter their environment. The find at Kalambo Falls demonstrates that these ancient hominins had the capacity to create a built environment, displaying a cognitive ability not previously attributed to them based on stone tools alone.

This study sheds new light on the technological achievements and cultural complexity of our early human ancestors. The preservation and discovery of these ancient wooden structures adds an important chapter to our understanding of human history.

Bronnen:

– Natuurtijdschrift

– Universiteit van Liverpool

– Aberystwyth Universiteit