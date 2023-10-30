Languages around the world exhibit a fascinating linguistic phenomenon—the existence of words for “this” and “that.” A recent study conducted by an international team, led by the University of East Anglia, sheds light on this phenomenon by examining the usage of demonstratives, which are words that indicate the location of an object in relation to the speaker. The researchers analyzed data from more than 1,000 speakers of 29 different languages, including English, Spanish, Norwegian, Japanese, Mandarin, Tzeltal, and Telugu.

Contrary to previous assumptions that languages differ in the spatial distinctions they make, the study reveals that all the languages examined display the same spatial differentiations by using words like “this” or “that” based on whether the object is within the reach of the speaker. The findings, published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, demonstrate that speakers of different languages employ similar strategies when using demonstratives to describe locational relationships.

Lead researcher Prof Kenny Coventry explains, “We found that in all the languages we tested, there is a word for objects that are within reach of the speaker, like ‘this’ in English, and a word for objects out of reach—’that’.” This common distinction among languages may provide insights into the evolutionary origins of demonstratives as linguistic forms.

The study’s results are significant not only because they unveil a universal language pattern but also because they challenge the notion that different languages reflect fundamentally different ways of thinking. Instead, they suggest that basic cognitive constraints related to reachability play a role in shaping how languages develop spatial communication systems.

As humans, our languages may differ in grammar, vocabulary, and pronunciation, but the core concepts of proximity and distance are shared across diverse linguistic communities. This study offers a unique perspective on the linguistic diversity that exists globally while highlighting the underlying universality of some fundamental aspects of human language.

Veel gestelde vragen (FAQ)

Vraag: Welke implicaties heeft dit onderzoek?



