After a seven-year journey through space, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is set to touch down on Earth this weekend, carrying a precious sample from the asteroid Bennu. The mission’s principal investigator, Dante Lauretta, expressed his concerns about the potential for a crash landing, but assured that the team has a backup plan in place.

OSIRIS-REx made history in 2020 when it became the first spacecraft to visit the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. In October of that year, it successfully collected samples in a touch-and-go maneuver. Now, the spacecraft is in the final stages of its mission, with the return capsule expected to gently land in the Utah desert on Sunday morning.

However, the recovery team is prepared for any unexpected outcomes. They have been practicing for various scenarios to ensure the preservation of the sample in case of a landing anomaly. If a crash occurs, the sample will be taken into a clean room to minimize contamination. Contingency supplies will also be available on site if needed.

The recovery practice has been ongoing for years and recently culminated in simulations in Utah. The team has been timing themselves to see how quickly they can retrieve the sample and bring it back to the lab for processing. Lessons learned from previous asteroid sample return missions, such as NASA’s Genesis and Stardust missions, have informed the procedures and planning for OSIRIS-REx.

In the coming years, scientists will analyze the samples returned by OSIRIS-REx to gain insights into the early solar system and planetary formation. Meanwhile, the spacecraft will continue its mission to study another near-Earth asteroid, Apophis, in 2029.

