Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Hulp voor personen met een handicap: toegang tot inhoud van openbare FCC-bestanden

ByMamfo Brescia

Oktober 12, 2023
Hulp voor personen met een handicap: toegang tot inhoud van openbare FCC-bestanden

In order to ensure equal access to the FCC Public File, KOB is committed to providing assistance to individuals with disabilities. If you require assistance in accessing the content of the FCC Public File, you can contact us via our online form or by calling 505-243-4411.

Accessibility is an important aspect of digital content, and it is necessary to cater to the needs of individuals with disabilities. At KOB, we aim to provide equal opportunities for everyone to access the information and resources available in the FCC Public File.

If you are a person with disabilities and require assistance in accessing the content, please utilize the online form or reach out to us via phone. Our team is dedicated to addressing any accessibility issues you may encounter when trying to access the FCC Public File.

We understand the importance of providing equal access to information and resources, and we will assist you in navigating the FCC Public File.

It is essential to note that this website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area. For viewers within this region, we recommend seeking alternative methods to access the FCC Public File content.

KOB-TV, LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company, is committed to promoting inclusivity and accessibility. We strive to create a digital environment where individuals with disabilities can access information and resources with ease.

Definities:

  • FCC Public File: A collection of documents and records maintained by broadcast stations that provide information about their operations and services, including public service announcements, political advertising, and station ownership information.

Bronnen:
– KOB-TV, LLC
– Hubbard Broadcasting Company

By Mamfo Brescia

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Vrouwen geven de voorkeur aan fysieke kracht in kortetermijnrelaties, maar aan humor voor succes op de lange termijn

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Gids voor het veilig bekijken en fotograferen van de ringvormige zonsverduistering

Oktober 13, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Satellieten in de ruimte: een bedreiging voor de radioastronomie en onze verbinding met de kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

Vrouwen geven de voorkeur aan fysieke kracht in kortetermijnrelaties, maar aan humor voor succes op de lange termijn

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Gids voor het veilig bekijken en fotograferen van de ringvormige zonsverduistering

Oktober 13, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Satellieten in de ruimte: een bedreiging voor de radioastronomie en onze verbinding met de kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Fluorescentie gebruikt om stressniveaus te meten bij sojabonen die zijn blootgesteld aan ozon

Oktober 13, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties