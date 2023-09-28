Het verkennen van de diepzee: inzichten van oceaanonderzoeker Jon Copley

Ocean explorer Jon Copley has spent years venturing into the depths of the ocean to study its mysterious creatures and habitats. In his new book, “Deep Sea: 10 Things You Should Know,” Copley addresses common questions and misconceptions about the deep sea.

Copley discusses some of the recent exciting discoveries in deep sea research, particularly in the field of sensory ecology. Scientists have gained insight into how deep sea animals perceive their environment and interact with each other. These findings challenge the notion that the deep sea is a barren and unknown realm.

One of the biggest misconceptions about the deep sea is the idea that we know very little about it compared to the moon or Mars. While detailed mapping of the deep ocean floor is still incomplete due to the challenges posed by seawater, our knowledge of the deep sea far surpasses our understanding of other extraterrestrial surfaces. The deep sea is a rich and diverse ecosystem that is home to countless species.

Deep sea mining has drawn attention to the deep ocean, but Copley emphasizes the importance of careful research and management to minimize the potential environmental impact. Some habitats, such as active hydrothermal vents, are particularly vulnerable and need protection to prevent species extinction. Scientists have been advocating for the preservation of these unique ecosystems for years.

However, Copley believes that the greatest threat to the deep sea is climate change. Deoxygenation caused by rising temperatures and changing currents is a significant concern. Deep sea animals rely on oxygen carried by currents, but climate change is disrupting this process. Warmer water holds less oxygen, and weakening currents further reduce oxygen supply. These changes have long-lasting effects that will continue to impact the deep ocean for centuries.

Overall, Copley’s book sheds light on the wonders of the deep sea and highlights the importance of understanding and preserving this vast and fragile ecosystem. Through continued research and responsible management, we can protect the deep ocean and its extraordinary inhabitants.

