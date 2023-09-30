Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Astrofotograaf legt prachtig beeld vast van Perseïden-meteorenregen

September 30, 2023
Astrofotograaf legt prachtig beeld vast van Perseïden-meteorenregen

Astrophotographer Miguel Claro of Lisbon, Portugal recently captured a breathtaking image of the Perseid meteor shower, showcasing the beauty and wonder of the night sky. Setting up a 360-degree camera in the Alqueva Dark Sky Reserve, Claro was able to photograph not only the meteors streaking across the sky, but also the stunning white glow of the Milky Way galaxy and the ethereal zodiacal light.

Zodiacal light is created when the sun’s rays reflect off of dust scattered throughout the solar system, remnants of collisions between asteroids and comets. In Claro’s image, it can be seen as a wispy belt of light to the right of center, stretching above and below the bright pinpoint of Jupiter.

The composite image, made from photographs taken across four consecutive nights, shows over 100 meteors originating from the radiant point in the Perseus constellation. Behind the meteors, the Milky Way lights up the sky, adding a beautiful glow to the scene.

Claro’s image can be viewed in full 360 degrees on his website. The photograph showcases the magnificence of the night sky and reminds us of the wonders that can be witnessed if we take the time to look up.

For more of Miguel Claro’s stunning astrophotography, visit his website or follow his stories on Instagram.

Definities:
– Radiant: The point in the sky from which a meteor shower appears to originate.
– Zodiacal light: A faint, diffuse glow seen in the night sky caused by sunlight reflecting off interplanetary dust particles.

Bron: Space.com

