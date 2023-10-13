Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket gaat NASA-missie naar asteroïde Psyche lanceren

ByGabriël Botha

Oktober 13, 2023
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket gaat NASA-missie naar asteroïde Psyche lanceren

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is set to launch on Friday morning, carrying a NASA mission bound for the asteroid Psyche. The mission aims to study the composition of the asteroid, which is described as “an unusual object likely rich in metal.” The Psyche spacecraft, about the width of a tennis court, will embark on a nearly six-year journey covering about 2.2 billion miles, with an expected arrival at Psyche in July 2029.

The launch is scheduled for 10:19 a.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with backup launch opportunities in the coming days in case of weather or technical issues. NASA has allocated approximately $1.2 billion for the Psyche mission, which includes development and operations costs. SpaceX was awarded a contract worth around $131 million to launch the mission.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is capable of carrying heavy payloads into space, and this mission marks its eighth launch. SpaceX plans to land and recover the rocket’s side boosters, but the central core of the rocket will be expended.

The Psyche spacecraft is equipped with scientific instruments to study the asteroid’s magnetic field and chemical makeup. This mission will provide valuable insights into the composition and nature of asteroids, advancing our understanding of the solar system.

Sources: NASA, CNBC

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Onderwijsassistent basisschool sterft aan beroerte door gebrek aan weekendbehandeling

Oktober 15, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Meer dan 100 meer zoogdieren schijnen te gloeien, inclusief katten

Oktober 15, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

Het draaikolkstelsel: een galactische ontmoeting

Oktober 15, 2023 Robert Andreas

Je miste

Wetenschap

Onderwijsassistent basisschool sterft aan beroerte door gebrek aan weekendbehandeling

Oktober 15, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Meer dan 100 meer zoogdieren schijnen te gloeien, inclusief katten

Oktober 15, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Het draaikolkstelsel: een galactische ontmoeting

Oktober 15, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De geluiden onder onze voeten: rotsstabiliteit onthuld door akoestische patronen

Oktober 15, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties