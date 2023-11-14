Een mijlpaal bereikt: NISAR-satelliet bewijst veerkracht in ruimteachtige omstandigheden

In a major milestone for the United States and Indian space agencies, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite has successfully completed a rigorous 21-day test in a thermal vacuum chamber in Bengaluru, India. The test aimed to evaluate the satellite’s ability to withstand the extreme temperatures and vacuum conditions of space, and it emerged triumphant.

NISAR, a groundbreaking Earth-observing radar satellite, is a collaborative effort between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Its mission, scheduled for launch in early 2024, is to scan nearly all of the planet’s land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days, providing valuable data on surface movements down to fraction-of-an-inch accuracy. This includes tracking seismic activities such as earthquakes, monitoring changes in forests and wetlands, and observing dynamic alterations in agricultural lands.

Over the course of the thermal vacuum test, engineers and technicians at ISRO’s Satellite Integration and Test Establishment in Bengaluru meticulously subjected NISAR to extreme temperature conditions. The satellite was exposed to an 80-hour “cold soak” at 14 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 10 degrees Celsius) followed by a similar duration of a “hot soak” at temperatures up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius). This simulated the temperature swings that NISAR will encounter as it orbits Earth, transitioning between sunlight and darkness.

Throughout the three-week testing period, ISRO and JPL teams worked tirelessly, monitoring the performance of the satellite’s thermal systems and its primary science instrument systems. The successful completion of the thermal vacuum test comes after a previous round of testing in September, which focused on evaluating the radio signals from NISAR’s antennas using ISRO’s compact antenna test facility.

With the thermal vacuum and compact antenna tests behind them, the next steps for the NISAR mission involve the integration of solar panels and the installation of its 40-foot (12-meter) radar antenna reflector. Once complete, the satellite will be transported to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, where it will be mounted atop ISRO’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark II rocket and launched into low Earth orbit.

NISAR represents a first-of-its-kind collaboration between NASA and ISRO for hardware development in an Earth-observing mission. Leading the U.S. component of the project is NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), while ISRO’s U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru leads the Indian component. Together, they are pushing the boundaries of scientific exploration and understanding of our planet.

