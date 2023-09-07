Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Toeristen zijn op vakantie geweest op een verloren continent, verborgen in het volle zicht

ByGabriël Botha

September 7, 2023
Toeristen zijn op vakantie geweest op een verloren continent, verborgen in het volle zicht

Tourists from around the world may have been vacationing on a lost continent without even realizing it. Known as Greater Adria, this continent broke off from North Africa nearly 250 million years ago and gradually sank under Southern Europe, including regions such as the Alps, the Apennines, the Balkans, and Greece.

According to Douwe van Hinsbergen, a Professor of Global Tectonics and Paleogeography at Utrecht University, a narrow strip from Turin to the heel of Italy is the only remaining visible part of Greater Adria. He playfully remarks that tourists unknowingly spend their holidays on this lost continent rather than Atlantis.

The discovery of a lost continent is not unprecedented. Zealandia, also called Te Riu-a-Māui in the Māori language, is another example. It was reportedly lost for 375 years until geologists confirmed its existence in 2017. Zealandia, with an area of 1.89 million square miles, was once part of the supercontinent Gondwana, which included Western Antarctica and Eastern Australia over 500 million years ago.

Abel Tasman, a Dutch businessman and sailor, supposedly discovered Zealandia in 1642 while searching for the “Great Southern Continent.” It detached from Gondwana and eventually became submerged, with only a small portion visible above water. Zealandia serves as a reminder to geologists that even something seemingly obvious can remain hidden for a long time.

Bronnen:
– Douwe van Hinsbergen, Professor of Global Tectonics and Paleogeography at Utrecht University
– TN News (source of information on Zealandia)
– GNS Science, the Zealand Crown Research Institute (reference to Zealandia)

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Uit nieuw onderzoek blijkt dat de combinatie van Piroxicam en Levonorgestrel de effectiviteit van noodanticonceptie verhoogt

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Daling van de lithiumconcentratie in zeewater gekoppeld aan klimaat en tektonische activiteit

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenschap

NASA's Ingenuity-helikopter opent de deur voor magnetische veldstudies op Mars

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas

Je miste

Technologie

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard gaat met pensioen

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Technologie

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​versus Honda Civic Type-R: een spannende U-Drag-race

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Uit nieuw onderzoek blijkt dat de combinatie van Piroxicam en Levonorgestrel de effectiviteit van noodanticonceptie verhoogt

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Nieuws

Een revolutie in de gebruikerservaring: de evolutie van displaypaneeltechnologie

September 9, 2023 0 reacties