Wetenschap

ByGabriël Botha

September 26, 2023
Nieuwe inzichten in de vorming van sterren en planeten: observaties van een drievoudig stellair systeem

Astronomers, including Professor Jaehan Bae from the University of Florida, have made significant progress in understanding the formation of stars and the complexities of planet formation. In a study, the researchers observed and analyzed spiral arms feeding young stars in a developing triple stellar system, shedding light on the processes of star and planet formation.

The team made a significant discovery when they observed three large spiral arms distributing materials to early-stage stars, known as protostars, in the developing triple stellar system. These spiral arms, called “streamers,” provide the necessary materials for the young stars to grow by absorbing gas. The findings, published in The Astrophysical Journal, offer valuable insights into the origins of these streamers.

Understanding the formation of multiple stellar systems has been a challenge for scientists. Most stars in the galaxy form in multiples, unlike our Sun. There are different theoretical models explaining the formation of multiple stellar systems, but the exact mechanisms have not been fully understood.

To study the forming system, the research team used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), an array of radio telescopes. As a theorist, Professor Bae played a crucial role in interpreting the observed data and connecting it with theoretical models. Computer simulations conducted as part of the study supported the observed data, showing remarkable agreement between the simulations and observations.

The team’s research opens up new avenues for investigating star and planet formation. In the future, they plan to observe other forming multiple stellar systems to determine if the observed triple stellar system is an anomaly or a common occurrence. This will provide important constraints on our understanding of star formation processes.

By studying the early stages of multiple star formation, astronomers hope to gain a better understanding of the formation of stars and planets in general.

