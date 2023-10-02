Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

The Economist lanceert Space Economy Summit

ByRobert Andreas

Oktober 2, 2023
The Economist lanceert Space Economy Summit

The Economist is hosting its first-ever Space Economy Summit on October 11-12 in Los Angeles, California. The summit is aimed at highlighting the potential and opportunities that a space-based economy can provide. The event will feature over 100 speakers from various sectors, including the space industry and beyond, who will share their ideas for a new off-world economy in more than 60 sessions.

Topics that will be discussed at the summit include spaceflight sustainability, space debris mitigation, on-orbit manufacturing, Earth observation, and long-term space commercialization and exploration. The goal is to encourage collaboration and innovation in order to advance the space industry and realize the full potential of the new space economy.

Some notable speakers at the summit include Peter Beck, President and CEO of Rocket Lab; Dr. Laurie Leshin, Director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory; Sir Martin Rees, the Astronomer Royal of the United Kingdom; Lt. Gen. John E. Shaw of United States Space Command; and Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Voyager Space.

The Space Economy Summit will provide a platform for leaders in the commercial and governmental space sectors to come together and share ideas. Attendees will gain actionable insights to help accelerate innovation in the space economy.

“Today, space is everyone’s business. The rapid expansion of the industry presents immense opportunities to collaborate across all sectors,” said Helen Ponsford, Head of Trade, Technology, Industry Events Programming at The Economist. “We are excited that the Space Economy Summit will facilitate pivotal conversations about realizing the full potential of new space.”

For more information and registration details, please visit the official website of the Space Economy Summit.

-

Bronnen:
- De econoom
– The Space Economy Summit official website

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

NASA's James Webb-telescoop detecteert potentiële tekenen van leven op een verre planeet

Oktober 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Chinese maanmissies vorderen naarmate Peking plannen maakt voor toekomstige maanexpedities en onderzoeksstation

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

Athena: het AI-aangedreven brandmodelleringssysteem dat bosbranden bestrijdt in NSW

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas

Je miste

Wetenschap

NASA's James Webb-telescoop detecteert potentiële tekenen van leven op een verre planeet

Oktober 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Chinese maanmissies vorderen naarmate Peking plannen maakt voor toekomstige maanexpedities en onderzoeksstation

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Athena: het AI-aangedreven brandmodelleringssysteem dat bosbranden bestrijdt in NSW

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA's OSIRIS-REx ruimtevaartuig brengt een historisch asteroïdemonster terug naar de aarde

Oktober 4, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties