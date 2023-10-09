Stadsleven

Nadert de aarde een klimaattransitie?

Gabriël Botha

Oktober 9, 2023
Nadert de aarde een klimaattransitie?

A recent study suggests that the surge in methane gas levels in Earth’s atmosphere over the past 17 years could be a sign of a larger climate event. This increase in methane is reminiscent of past “termination events” that mark the end of ice ages. Earth’s climate undergoes cycles of long, cold glacial periods followed by shorter, warmer interglacial periods. These cycles occur over thousands of years.

Currently, we are in an interglacial stage of the Quaternary Ice Age, which began around 2.5 million years ago. However, there are indications that a change may be underway. The rise in methane levels since 2006 resembles the patterns seen at the start of previous glacial terminations.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that can trap heat in the atmosphere. While the majority of methane emissions come from human activities such as fossil fuel use and agriculture, natural sources like rotting vegetation and thawing permafrost also contribute. The recent increase in methane emissions is not solely linked to fossil fuels but is influenced by climate change creating warmer and wetter conditions that enhance decomposition in wetlands.

The study’s authors suggest that the current methane growth and isotopic shift may indicate a larger reorganization of the climate and biosphere. Although it is not clear how this potential termination-like event will unfold, it is unlikely to signal the onset of a new ice age. Instead, it points towards a warmer climate and significant changes to Earth’s natural systems.

While the exact reasons behind methane’s rapid rise remain unknown, scientists emphasize the importance of understanding and addressing methane as both a driver and indicator of climate change. The study raises the question of whether Earth is entering a new phase known as “Termination Zero,” which would involve a temperature shift to an even warmer future. Further research is needed to better understand the implications and consequences of methane’s behavior in the context of Earth’s changing climate.

Sources: The Conversation, Global Biogeochemical Cycles

By Gabriël Botha

