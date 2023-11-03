Onderzoek naar de relatie tussen stellaire rotatie en het optreden van exoplaneten

In a groundbreaking study conducted in 2013, scientists discovered a lack of close-in planets around rapidly rotating host stars by analyzing data from the Kepler mission. Fast forward to 2022, with the addition of more data from Kepler and the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), this region of the stellar rotation period (Prot) versus planet orbital period (Porb) diagram has been filled. Seeking to delve deeper into this topic, researchers have revisited the Prot extraction of Kepler planet-host stars and classified them based on their spectral type, leading to intriguing findings about the relationship between Prot and Porb.

To ensure an unbiased analysis, only confirmed exoplanet systems were used in this study. Researchers employed the star-planet evolution code ESPEM (Evolution of Planetary Systems and Magnetism) to simulate a population of exoplanet systems and compared them with observations. It is important to note that the simulations focused exclusively on systems with a single planet orbiting a main-sequence star, excluding binaries, evolved stars, and multi-planetary systems.

Both the observations and simulations revealed a notable scarcity of close-in planets orbiting fast-rotating stars, with the extent of this dearth varying based on the stellar spectral type (F, G, and K), which serves as a proxy for mass in this sample of stars. Interestingly, the boundary of this dearth changes with spectral type and mass. As temperature and mass increase, the dearth appears to shift towards shorter Prot values, giving the impression of a smaller dearth.

This study also took into account realistic formation hypotheses integrated into the model, as well as the accurate treatment of tidal and magnetic migration. By considering these factors, researchers were able to gain valuable insights into the physical processes at play in the formation and evolution of exoplanet systems.

