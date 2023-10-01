Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

NASA selecteert SpaceX voor Smallsat-missie om ruimteweer te bestuderen

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 1, 2023
NASA selecteert SpaceX voor Smallsat-missie om ruimteweer te bestuderen

NASA has awarded SpaceX a launch contract for the Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS). These small satellites will study space weather and the magnetosphere from low Earth orbit as part of a joint mission in 2025.

The TRACERS mission was selected by NASA in 2019 as a Small Explorer heliophysics mission. It has a maximum budget of $115 million and was initially planned to launch alongside another mission. However, NASA recently announced that it will share a ride on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with another agency mission called PUNCH in 2025.

The specific details of the TRACERS launch, such as the launch date and cost, have not been disclosed by NASA. However, it is expected to be the primary payload of a rideshare mission to sun-synchronous orbit, scheduled for no earlier than April 2025.

Once in orbit, the two TRACERS spacecraft will repeatedly cross the polar cusp of the Earth’s magnetosphere. This region is where magnetic reconnection occurs between the solar wind and the Earth’s magnetosphere. By studying these interactions, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of space weather and its effects on Earth.

The TRACERS mission is being led by David Miles of the University of Iowa, who took over after the death of Craig Kletzing. The satellites will be used to gather valuable data that will contribute to our understanding of space weather and its impacts on technological systems on Earth.

Source: SpaceNews, NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Nieuwe inzichten over oude sterrenstelsels: een herschrijving van het kosmische regelboek

Oktober 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Enorme asteroïde die de aarde nadert, baart zorgen

Oktober 2, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

NASA vertraagt ​​de missie van de Psyche-asteroïde met één week

Oktober 2, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Je miste

Wetenschap

Nieuwe inzichten over oude sterrenstelsels: een herschrijving van het kosmische regelboek

Oktober 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Enorme asteroïde die de aarde nadert, baart zorgen

Oktober 2, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA vertraagt ​​de missie van de Psyche-asteroïde met één week

Oktober 2, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Is vapen echt een veiliger optie dan roken?

Oktober 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties