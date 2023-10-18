Stadsleven

Wetenschap

Wetenschappers hebben bewijs gevonden voor mogelijke milieueffecten van de terugkeer van raketten en satellieten

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 18, 2023
A recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has revealed concerning evidence about the environmental effects of rocket and satellite reentry in Earth’s atmosphere. The researchers found that about 10 percent of large sulfuric acid particles in the stratosphere contain aluminum and other elements consistent with the alloys used in spacecraft construction. The remaining 90 percent comes from “meteoric smoke,” which is the residue left behind when meteors vaporize upon entry into the atmosphere.

The study suggests that as the space industry continues to grow rapidly, the percentage of stratospheric sulfuric acid particles containing aluminum and other metals from satellite reentry could become comparable to the percentage containing meteoric metals, which is currently around 50 percent.

The researchers point out that while these particles are unlikely to have a direct impact on the surface environment or human health due to atmospheric circulation, changes in the stratosphere could have more significant consequences. The ozone layer, which protects the Earth from harmful UV radiation, is a major feature of the stratosphere that could be affected by an increase in aerosolized spacecraft particles.

Some potential effects include changes in ice and nitric acid formation in stratospheric clouds, which could impact the chemistry of the ozone hole. However, it is too early to determine the extent of the impact on ozone chemistry caused by these particles. Additionally, the study suggests that the presence of these particles could alter the stratospheric aerosol layer, which scientists have proposed seeding to block UV rays and combat global warming.

While the study does not identify any definitive implications of the presence of these metals in stratospheric sulfuric acid particles, it highlights the need for research into which materials are benign and which may have detrimental effects on the stratosphere. As the space industry continues to grow, it is crucial to understand and address the potential environmental consequences associated with the reentry of spacecraft into the Earth’s atmosphere.

Bronnen:

– De Proceedings van de Nationale Academie van Wetenschappen

