Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Geen zonnestormen in zicht: een rustig weekend voor het magnetische veld van de aarde

ByRobert Andreas

Oktober 1, 2023
Geen zonnestormen in zicht: een rustig weekend voor het magnetische veld van de aarde

This weekend, Earth can expect a peaceful and undisturbed magnetic field as there are no Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) threatening our planet. However, there is a newcomer on the solar stage that has caught the attention of forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Known as sunspot AR3451, this rapidly growing spot has more than a dozen dark cores, two of which are larger than Earth itself. Although its orientation away from Earth makes magnetic observations inconclusive, it exhibits a complex ‘delta-class’ magnetic configuration, suggesting the potential for powerful solar flares.

Solar flares are bursts of energy unleashed during solar events like mass ejections and surface flares. These bursts of energy, consisting of charged particles, including protons and electrons, travel through space and interact with Earth’s magnetosphere upon reaching our planet. This interaction can lead to various effects such as auroras, disruptions in radio signals, satellite malfunctions, and possible power grid disturbances.

Monitoring solar flares and storms is made possible by advanced satellite systems such as NOAA and TESIS, along with international weather laboratories. These networks provide real-time updates on solar activity, helping astronomers and space weather enthusiasts stay vigilant.

Although this weekend seems to be free from geomagnetic storms, the unpredictable nature of solar flares warrants continued monitoring. As sunspot AR3451 evolves, researchers will closely observe its magnetic behavior. Stay tuned for updates on this celestial spectacle.

Bron: spaceweather.com

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Onderzoekers boeken vooruitgang bij het omzetten van diamanten in kwantumsimulators

Oktober 2, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

De Nobelprijs voor de Geneeskunde erkent wetenschappers voor de ontwikkeling van mRNA-vaccins tegen COVID-19

Oktober 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Compact en efficiënt: nieuw CRISPR-enzym toont belofte voor DNA-bewerking bij de behandeling van patiënten

Oktober 2, 2023 Robert Andreas

Je miste

Wetenschap

Onderzoekers boeken vooruitgang bij het omzetten van diamanten in kwantumsimulators

Oktober 2, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De Nobelprijs voor de Geneeskunde erkent wetenschappers voor de ontwikkeling van mRNA-vaccins tegen COVID-19

Oktober 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Compact en efficiënt: nieuw CRISPR-enzym toont belofte voor DNA-bewerking bij de behandeling van patiënten

Oktober 2, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Tientallen objecten ter grootte van Jupiter ontdekt in de Orionnevel, die traditionele astronomische categorieën tarten

Oktober 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties