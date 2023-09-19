Wetenschappers onthullen hoe signaalmoleculen de celdifferentiatie in de embryonale ontwikkeling beïnvloeden

A team of researchers led by Christian Schröter at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Physiology in Dortmund has discovered how the interplay between two signaling molecules, FGF and BMP, influences the career choice of stem cells during embryonic development. The findings, published in the journal Biology Open, shed light on cell differentiation and have implications for targeted tissue culturing in cell replacement therapies.

During embryonic development, stem cells make crucial career decisions shortly after fertilization. Gastrulation commences at this stage, leading to the formation of germ layers—the ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm—which eventually give rise to internal organs. The fate of stem cells in the early embryo is determined by a cocktail of signaling molecules, including BMP, FGF, Wnt, and Nodal, which are produced by the surrounding tissue. The specific composition of the cocktail determines the cell type that will be formed.

The role of FGF, an important molecule in stem cell migration and growth, has been unclear until now. Through their research, Schröter and his team discovered that FGF acts as an antagonist to BMP. When FGF levels are low, BMP has a stronger effect, resulting in the development of heart cells and extraembryonic mesoderm. Conversely, higher levels of FGF suppress the effect of BMP, leading to the growth of cells in the posterior body axis.

Interestingly, the researchers found that stem cells can influence their own fate. Even when stem cells were instructed to form heart cells through continuous FGF exposure, different cell types still developed. This suggests that stem cells have a community effect, communicating with neighboring cells to guide their differentiation.

The findings of this study advance our understanding of cell differentiation and the key players involved. In the future, this knowledge could be harnessed to generate specific cell types from stem cells for targeted tissue engineering and replacement, such as in the case of heart tissue regeneration. However, selective culturing of specific cell types is currently not yet possible.

– “Scientists show how the signaling molecules BMP and FGF guide cell differentiation during embryonic development,” Max Planck Society.