Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Glycine: een veelbelovend materiaal voor biocompatibele elektromechanische apparatuur

ByGabriël Botha

Oktober 11, 2023
Glycine: een veelbelovend materiaal voor biocompatibele elektromechanische apparatuur

The piezoelectric effect, an important property in generating electrical charges via mechanical stress, has been found to be more efficient in glycine than in regular crystals, according to a recent study. Researchers were able to enhance the piezoelectric response of glycine through a mechanical polishing modification of this amino acid.

Scientists believe that this advancement in the piezoelectric response of glycine is crucial for the development of small biocompatible electromechanical equipment. Creating micro and nanoscale electrical devices that are compatible with the human body is a significant breakthrough in high-tech medicine.

Studies have shown that cell-targeted electrical stimulation can accelerate wound healing. Additionally, integrating electrical elements into different implants improves their manageability. Manufacturers currently use polymers and biocomposites similar to human tissue during the development of such electronics. However, the materials that closely resemble human biology are those made of compounds predominantly found in the human body.

Glycine, for instance, is a basic amino acid that acts as a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system and is present in many proteins. When glycine is in a solid state, it forms crystals with various internal structures. Some crystalline solids exhibit the piezoelectric effect. Charged particles are capable of movement at higher temperatures, a phenomenon known as ferroelectricity. This property is particularly advantageous in the development of biocompatible electromechanical equipment.

The research findings suggest that glycine has great potential in the field of biomedical engineering. By harnessing the enhanced piezoelectric response of this amino acid, scientists can further improve the functionality and biocompatibility of miniaturized electrical devices and implants.

Bronnen:

– Sputnik
– Research study referenced in the article

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Vrouwen geven de voorkeur aan fysieke kracht in kortetermijnrelaties, maar aan humor voor succes op de lange termijn

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Gids voor het veilig bekijken en fotograferen van de ringvormige zonsverduistering

Oktober 13, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Satellieten in de ruimte: een bedreiging voor de radioastronomie en onze verbinding met de kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

Vrouwen geven de voorkeur aan fysieke kracht in kortetermijnrelaties, maar aan humor voor succes op de lange termijn

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Gids voor het veilig bekijken en fotograferen van de ringvormige zonsverduistering

Oktober 13, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Satellieten in de ruimte: een bedreiging voor de radioastronomie en onze verbinding met de kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Fluorescentie gebruikt om stressniveaus te meten bij sojabonen die zijn blootgesteld aan ozon

Oktober 13, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties