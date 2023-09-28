Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

De ringen van Saturnus: een jonge en dynamische creatie

ByRobert Andreas

September 28, 2023
De ringen van Saturnus: een jonge en dynamische creatie

Researchers have completed a simulation that provides support for the theory that Saturn’s iconic rings came into existence hundreds of millions of years ago, rather than billions. The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal, presents the idea that the rings were formed in the recent past through the collision of two icy moons. This simulation offers a glimpse into a potentially chaotic event, where solid bodies transform into a swirling, fluid disc of debris surrounding the gas giant.

Scientists once believed that Saturn’s rings were billions of years old, but evidence from the Cassini spacecraft contradicted this idea. The rings appeared too shiny and clean to have endured for such a long period, suggesting that they formed more recently. By understanding the origin of Saturn’s rings, scientists can gain insight into the formation of other planets and moons.

The simulation conducted by Dr. Jacob Kegerreis and his colleagues from NASA’s Ames Research Center tested the hypothesis that the rings were created by the collision of two moons. The team found that the impact between the moons would have produced an abundance of frozen debris that crossed the boundary known as the Roche limit. This debris could then accumulate and form the rings as we see them today. Additionally, the leftover shards may have collided with other satellites, contributing to the creation of new moons.

This research has implications for the study of Saturn’s moons as well. If the rings are younger than previously believed, it could impact the potential habitability of some of the moons. Scientists have speculated that some of Saturn’s moons may have subsurface oceans that could support life. However, if these moons are indeed younger, the chances of life existing there may be reduced.

While this study does not provide a definitive answer to the origins of Saturn’s rings, it highlights their dynamic and ever-changing nature. Instead of being static decorations, the rings are ephemeral structures that continually evolve. Understanding the formation of Saturn’s rings allows scientists to appreciate the dramatic processes that shape our solar system.

Bronnen:
– Het astrofysische tijdschrift
– NASA's Ames Onderzoekscentrum

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Studie onthult de impact van methaancycli in arctische meren op de klimaatverandering

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

NASA en SpaceX stellen de lanceringsdatum van Psyche Mission in oktober vast

September 30, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

Het belang van het beheren van cookievoorkeuren voor een gepersonaliseerde online ervaring

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Je miste

Wetenschap

Studie onthult de impact van methaancycli in arctische meren op de klimaatverandering

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA en SpaceX stellen de lanceringsdatum van Psyche Mission in oktober vast

September 30, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Het belang van het beheren van cookievoorkeuren voor een gepersonaliseerde online ervaring

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA breidt de activiteiten van New Horizons-ruimtevaartuigen uit voor multidisciplinaire wetenschap

September 30, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties