Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Een enorme ijsberg botst op een eiland en voorkomt een ramp voor pinguïns

ByMamfo Brescia

Oktober 6, 2023
Een enorme ijsberg botst op een eiland en voorkomt een ramp voor pinguïns

An incredible encounter between an enormous iceberg and a remote island has provided scientists with a fascinating glimpse into the collision of unstoppable forces. NASA’s Earth Observatory captured the moment in September when the colossal iceberg, known as D30-A, collided with Clarence Island off the coast of Antarctica.

Measuring a staggering 72 kilometers long by 20 kilometers wide, the iceberg approached the southeastern coast of the island before crashing into it and ultimately drifting away. Glaciologist Christopher Shuman explained that the iceberg did not remain stuck to the island due to the deep water and sheer drop-off on the eastern side of Clarence Island, allowing the iceberg to pass through.

Clarence Island serves as a crucial breeding area for approximately 200,000 chinstrap penguins. Fortunately, the penguins had already departed the island for their breeding season, averting a potentially disastrous outcome. Ecologist Heather Lynch emphasized that if the collision had occurred in December, when the penguins were actively breeding, it could have resulted in a failed breeding year, as even a few days of restricted access to the colony could lead to significant consequences.

NASA predicts that the iceberg will continue to drift east past the Horn of South America and be pushed north into the warmer waters of the Atlantic, where it will eventually melt. This encounter offers scientists valuable insights into the dynamic processes of icebergs and their potential impact on delicate ecosystems.

Bronnen:
– NASA's Aardobservatorium
– Glaciologist Christopher Shuman
– Ecologist Heather Lynch

By Mamfo Brescia

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Het verkennen van de wereld van exoplaneten en exomoons

Oktober 6, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

De Parker Solar Probe blijft de mysteries van de zon onderzoeken

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Opwinding in de wateren: bultruggen genieten van een zeewiermassage

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

Het verkennen van de wereld van exoplaneten en exomoons

Oktober 6, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De Parker Solar Probe blijft de mysteries van de zon onderzoeken

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Opwinding in de wateren: bultruggen genieten van een zeewiermassage

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Nieuw onderzoek bevestigt dat oude menselijke voetafdrukken in New Mexico 21,500 jaar oud zijn

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties