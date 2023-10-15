Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Omgekeerde pH-afhankelijke fluorescerende eiwitten: een hulpmiddel voor realtime visualisatie van grensvlakprotondynamiek

ByRobert Andreas

Oktober 15, 2023
Omgekeerde pH-afhankelijke fluorescerende eiwitten: een hulpmiddel voor realtime visualisatie van grensvlakprotondynamiek

Reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins are a unique type of fluorescent protein in which the protonation state of the chromophore depends inversely on pH. This means that at high pH, the chromophore is protonated, while at low pH, it is deprotonated. This reverse pH dependence is maintained even when the proteins are immobilized at the interface between solution and metal. However, their responses to the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) at the interface are not reversed.

In a study, researchers used this unique aspect of reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins to perform scanning-less, real-time visualization of interfacial proton dynamics during HER. They used a red fluorescence protein called dKeima, which exhibits reverse pH dependency. By using dKeima, the researchers were able to discriminate the HER-driven deprotonation effect from the solution pH effect.

The researchers found that the proton depletion pattern depended on the electrode configuration in composite structures with a catalyst. They also observed propagations of optical signals, which seemed to reflect long-range proton hopping confined to the metal-solution interface. This suggests that reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins can be used as a tool for spatiotemporal analysis of interfacial proton dynamics.

This research is expected to contribute to a better understanding of the HER process and ultimately to the safe and efficient production of molecular hydrogen.

Source: No specific source was provided.

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

De effecten van verdubbelde zuurstofniveaus op levende wezens: een fascinerend scenario

Oktober 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

De Doerr School of Sustainability lanceert Mineral-X: de mijnbouwindustrie naar schone energie bevorderen

Oktober 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

De vorming van Pangea Ultima kan leiden tot extreme temperaturen en de overleving van zoogdieren in gevaar brengen

Oktober 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Je miste

Wetenschap

De effecten van verdubbelde zuurstofniveaus op levende wezens: een fascinerend scenario

Oktober 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De Doerr School of Sustainability lanceert Mineral-X: de mijnbouwindustrie naar schone energie bevorderen

Oktober 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De vorming van Pangea Ultima kan leiden tot extreme temperaturen en de overleving van zoogdieren in gevaar brengen

Oktober 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De wet van het vergroten van functionele informatie: een universeel perspectief op evolutie

Oktober 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties