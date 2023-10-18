Stadsleven

Wetenschap

Effectieve behandeling gevonden voor zwavelmosterdvergiftiging

Oktober 18, 2023
Sulfur mustard, a chemical warfare agent widely used in warfare since World War I, has long posed a challenge for researchers in finding an effective treatment. However, a recent study conducted by two researchers from South Dakota State University has discovered a potential therapeutic approach to treating sulfur mustard poisoning.

Previous research on sulfur mustard has shown that the gas has both immediate and long-term effects on its victims. Immediate effects include a bitter taste in the mouth, a smell of garlic, headaches, a loss of vision, blistering, and bleeding skin. The long-term effects can manifest up to 40 years after exposure and include complications in the lungs, eyes, and skin.

The difficulty in finding a treatment lies in the fact that sulfur mustard has multiple mechanisms of attacking the body, making it different from other chemical weapons that target a single enzyme. However, the researchers have identified a molecule called methimazole that demonstrates a level of reactivity with sulfur mustard without causing skin damage.

Methimazole could potentially serve as an effective treatment option for sulfur mustard poisoning. The researchers are currently preparing a grant to further their research on living organisms and ultimately make this treatment widely available.

The findings of this study provide hope for those exposed to sulfur mustard and offer the possibility of reducing both the immediate and long-term toxic effects of the gas. Further studies are underway to evaluate the efficacy of methimazole in vivo.

This breakthrough in finding an effective treatment for sulfur mustard poisoning marks a significant advancement in the field of chemical warfare agent exposure research.

