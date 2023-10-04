Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Een Australisch-Canadees team verandert mijnafval in bouwgrond

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 4, 2023
Een Australisch-Canadees team verandert mijnafval in bouwgrond

An Australian-Canadian science and engineering team has found a way to convert mine waste, known as tailings, into arable soil that can be used for agriculture. Tailings are the leftover mineral waste after extracting useful metals from mined material. They are typically toxic and unusable for any other purposes due to the presence of heavy metals. As a result, tailings are stored in facilities to prevent pollution.

Seeking to save billions of dollars in storage fees and eliminate the risk of disasters associated with these facilities, researchers from the universities of Queensland and Saskatchewan aimed to transform lifeless tailings into healthy soil by reintroducing microbial life. Tailings lack the necessary properties for plant growth, as roots and water cannot penetrate them, and the presence of salts and metals can kill plants and soil microbes. Natural weathering processes can take thousands of years to transform tailings into soil.

To speed up this transformation process, the team used the Canadian Light Source (CLS), a giant synchrotron that works by accelerating charged particles. By using the CLS’s synchrotron light, the scientists could observe how they could introduce organic-mineral interfaces and rejuvenate the tailings. Their research allowed them to successfully reintroduce soil microbes into the tailings after amending them with plant mulch, resulting in the aggregation of residual organics and minerals into soil particles. This process creates a soil-like medium that supports plant growth.

This method, which can be completed in as little as 12 months, could be employed not only to transform mine waste but also to restore soils damaged by over-farming, excessive fertilizer use, and climate change. With the demand for minerals projected to increase in the coming decades, finding sustainable uses for mine waste is crucial. Furthermore, this discovery may contribute to addressing concerns about the depletion of topsoil worldwide.

(Source: Canadian Light Source, University of Queensland, University of Saskatchewan)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Triceratops-schedel gevonden in Canada, nu te zien in het Royal Tyrrell Museum

Oktober 6, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenschap

Astronomen ontdekken bizarre explosie in het heelal: het mysterie van de lichtgevende, snelle blauwe optische transiënt

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Wetenschappers stuiten op een ‘goed probleem’ omdat het monsterbusje een overvloed aan materiaal van asteroïde Bennu bevat

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

Triceratops-schedel gevonden in Canada, nu te zien in het Royal Tyrrell Museum

Oktober 6, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Astronomen ontdekken bizarre explosie in het heelal: het mysterie van de lichtgevende, snelle blauwe optische transiënt

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Wetenschappers stuiten op een ‘goed probleem’ omdat het monsterbusje een overvloed aan materiaal van asteroïde Bennu bevat

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

China is van plan het ruimtestation uit te breiden als alternatief voor het ISS

Oktober 6, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties