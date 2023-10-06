Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Een revolutionair materiaal: vier keer sterker dan staal en vijf keer lichter

ByGabriël Botha

Oktober 6, 2023
Een revolutionair materiaal: vier keer sterker dan staal en vijf keer lichter

A groundbreaking material has been developed by researchers and material scientists from UConn, Columbia University, and Brookhaven National Lab. This material is said to revolutionize various industries, including car manufacturing and body armor creation. The material has been reported to be four times stronger than steel while being up to five times lighter.

The researchers utilized a DNA scaffold to create this remarkable material, enabling the formation of complex nanostructured silica, similar to glass. While glass is commonly regarded as fragile due to flaws in its structure, this new material eliminates many of those flaws, resulting in a stronger material that bears resemblance to steel in terms of durability.

The process of creating a flawless large piece of glass is challenging; therefore, the researchers used nano-sized glass pieces, assembling them into a frame-like design. Each piece was coated with a few hundred atoms thick glass coating. The empty space between the pieces contributed to the material’s strength and lightness.

This new material holds immense potential for car manufacturers, as it surpasses steel in strength while being significantly lighter. This could lead to the creation of vehicles that are both safer and more fuel-efficient, revolutionizing the automotive industry.

Furthermore, the material’s superior strength makes it highly suitable for body armor. It could provide enhanced protection for law enforcement and military personnel, potentially saving lives on the battlefield or during dangerous missions.

The study detailing this groundbreaking material was published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science in July of this year. Further research and development are expected as scientists explore the full potential and applications of this extraordinary material.

Bronnen:
– Study published in Cell Reports Physical Science: [insert source]
– Origineel artikel: [bron invoegen]

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Triceratops-schedel gevonden in Canada, nu te zien in het Royal Tyrrell Museum

Oktober 6, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenschap

Astronomen ontdekken bizarre explosie in het heelal: het mysterie van de lichtgevende, snelle blauwe optische transiënt

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Wetenschappers stuiten op een ‘goed probleem’ omdat het monsterbusje een overvloed aan materiaal van asteroïde Bennu bevat

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

Triceratops-schedel gevonden in Canada, nu te zien in het Royal Tyrrell Museum

Oktober 6, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Astronomen ontdekken bizarre explosie in het heelal: het mysterie van de lichtgevende, snelle blauwe optische transiënt

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Wetenschappers stuiten op een ‘goed probleem’ omdat het monsterbusje een overvloed aan materiaal van asteroïde Bennu bevat

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

China is van plan het ruimtestation uit te breiden als alternatief voor het ISS

Oktober 6, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties