Astronomen ontdekken botsing tussen gigantische planeten in een ver ruimtesysteem

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 11, 2023
Astronomen ontdekken botsing tussen gigantische planeten in een ver ruimtesysteem

An amateur astronomer’s social media post led to the unexpected discovery of a violent collision between two giant exoplanets in a distant space system, located 1,800 light years away from Earth. The collision created a dazzling outburst of light and dust emanating from the two icy planets.

The discovery was made when an enthusiast noticed an abnormality in the light curve of a sun-like star and alerted a network of professional and amateur astronomers. The star, named ASASSN-21qj, had experienced a significant increase in brightness at infrared wavelengths, three years before it started to fade in visible light.

Through intensive observation and analysis, the researchers determined that the most likely explanation for the infrared glow was a collision between two ice giant exoplanets. Computer simulations and calculations revealed that the size and temperature of the glowing material, as well as the duration of the glow, aligned with the collision of these planets.

As time progressed, the debris cloud resulting from the impact moved in front of the star, causing a visible dimming of its brightness. The astronomers predict that over the coming years, the dust cloud will disperse along the orbit of the collision’s remnant. This scattering of light could potentially be detected using both ground-based telescopes and NASA’s space-based James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

The researchers are excited to witness the further developments in this system. They speculate that the mass of material surrounding the collision remnant could condense to form a series of moons that will orbit the newly formed planet.

The findings of this study, titled “A planetary collision afterglow and transit of the resultant debris cloud,” have been published in the journal Nature.

Bronnen: Natuur

