Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

NASA's Quest-missie stelt de eerste vlucht uit tot 2024 vanwege technische uitdagingen

ByGabriël Botha

Oktober 13, 2023
NASA's Quest-missie stelt de eerste vlucht uit tot 2024 vanwege technische uitdagingen

NASA’s Quesst mission, which aims to create a quiet supersonic aircraft, has announced the postponement of its first flight to 2024. The mission’s experimental plane, known as the X-59, is a collaboration between NASA researchers and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, the prime contractor.

The X-59 is a one-of-a-kind aircraft that incorporates a combination of new technology and existing components from various aircraft, including the F-16’s landing gear and the F-15’s life-support system. Its purpose is to demonstrate the ability to fly at supersonic speeds without creating the disruptive sonic boom traditionally associated with such flights.

Despite the mission’s initial plan to conduct its first flight in 2023, the Quesst team encountered several technical challenges that necessitated a delay. The team requires additional time to integrate various systems into the aircraft and ensure their compatibility. Additionally, they are working towards resolving issues with the safety-redundant computers responsible for controlling the plane’s functions.

Creating a quiet supersonic aircraft poses significant technological and engineering hurdles. The Quesst mission aims to address these challenges and develop a new generation of aircraft that can revolutionize commercial air travel. The X-59’s successful flight will pave the way for future supersonic travel by reducing the noise associated with breaking the sound barrier.

It is crucial to note that despite the delay, NASA remains committed to the Quesst mission and the advancement of supersonic technology. The team continues its diligent work to overcome these technical obstacles and ensure a successful and safe first flight in 2024.

Definities:
– Supersonic: relating to or denoting a speed greater than that of sound.
– Sonic boom: the sound produced at ground level by the shock wave caused by an aircraft flying at supersonic speed.

Bronnen:
– NASA/Lockheed Martin

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Zeldzame ‘Ring of Fire’-eclips verbaast menigten in Oregon en New Mexico

Oktober 14, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenschap

Een indrukwekkende ‘ring van vuur’: hoogtepunten van de ringvormige zonsverduistering

Oktober 14, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

CBC garandeert toegankelijkheid voor alle Canadezen

Oktober 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

Zeldzame ‘Ring of Fire’-eclips verbaast menigten in Oregon en New Mexico

Oktober 14, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Een indrukwekkende ‘ring van vuur’: hoogtepunten van de ringvormige zonsverduistering

Oktober 14, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

CBC garandeert toegankelijkheid voor alle Canadezen

Oktober 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

“Ring of Fire”: een betoverende weergave van de grootsheid van de natuur

Oktober 14, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties