Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Eiwitfunctie en genexpressie afhankelijk van intrinsiek verstoorde regio's (IDR's)

ByGabriël Botha

Oktober 7, 2023
Eiwitfunctie en genexpressie afhankelijk van intrinsiek verstoorde regio's (IDR's)

Recent research has highlighted the critical role of intrinsically disordered regions (IDRs) in protein function and gene expression. While these regions were previously considered less significant due to their unstructured nature, a groundbreaking study published in Cell has revealed their essential role in chromatin regulation and gene expression.

The study focused on the disordered regions of the cBAF complex, a group of proteins responsible for unraveling DNA and enabling gene expression within the nucleus. Mutations in the IDRs of the cBAF subunits ARID1A and ARID1B, frequently found in cancer and neurodevelopmental disorders, were discovered to disrupt chromatin remodeling and gene expression.

The researchers found that these IDRs form condensates, which are small droplets that separate from the cellular fluid. These condensates allow proteins and biomolecules to gather in specific locations for cellular activities. While the involvement of condensates in various cellular processes was known, their role in chromatin remodeling was previously unknown.

The study further examined different mutations in the IDRs of the cBAF complex and their impact on the formation of condensates and the recruitment of partner proteins necessary for gene expression. These findings provide insights into the mechanisms underlying these mutations and their effects on cellular processes, which could potentially lead to new therapeutic strategies.

This research expands our understanding of the significance of IDRs in protein function and highlights their role in physiology and disease. Furthermore, it sheds light on the sequence specificity and function of IDRs, offering implications for the therapeutic targeting of condensates and their constituents.

Bronnen:
– Cell. “A disordered region controls cBAF activity via condensation and partner recruitment”
– Princeton University. “Protein condensates are critical to the process of gene expression in cells”

Woordenlijst:
– DNA: Molecule composed of two long strands of nucleotides that carries genetic instructions for development, functioning, growth, and reproduction
– Acid: Substance that, when dissolved in water, gives a pH less than 7.0

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Nieuwe details onthuld over de Orionnevel door James Webb Telescope

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

De materiaalschijf van het zonnestelsel strekt zich verder uit in de interstellaire ruimte dan eerder werd gedacht

Oktober 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenschap

Het succes van India in de Chandrayaan-3-missie toont de capaciteit voor technologie-intensieve projecten aan

Oktober 9, 2023 Robert Andreas

Je miste

Wetenschap

Nieuwe details onthuld over de Orionnevel door James Webb Telescope

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De materiaalschijf van het zonnestelsel strekt zich verder uit in de interstellaire ruimte dan eerder werd gedacht

Oktober 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Het succes van India in de Chandrayaan-3-missie toont de capaciteit voor technologie-intensieve projecten aan

Oktober 9, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De volgende zonsverduistering: een zeldzame hemelse gebeurtenis

Oktober 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties