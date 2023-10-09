Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

De Parker Solar Probe breekt records als het snelste door de mens gemaakte object

ByRobert Andreas

Oktober 9, 2023
De Parker Solar Probe breekt records als het snelste door de mens gemaakte object

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the fastest human-made object ever created, hurtling through the Solar System at a speed of 394,736 miles per hour. This milestone was reached on September 27 during the 17th loop of the mission around the Sun. The probe, designed to collect data on the Sun’s charged particles and magnetic forces, surpassed its previous record of 364,660 miles per hour achieved nearly three years ago.

To put this speed into perspective, an aircraft could circle the Earth 15 times in just one hour, or travel from New York to Los Angeles in a little over 20 seconds. Not only is the Parker Solar Probe setting speed records, but it is also approaching the Sun at a record proximity of 7.26 million kilometers, just a few respectable paces away from the Sun’s blazing surface.

The achievement of these remarkable speeds is not solely due to powerful propellants but is a result of a carefully planned trajectory. The Parker Solar Probe strategically maneuvers through the Sun’s corona by utilizing the gravitational influence of Venus to slow down its speed in a gradually diminishing spiral.

NASA’s accomplishment with the Parker Solar Probe showcases the potential when physics and curiosity come together. As the probe continues its mission, it will gather a wealth of information that will contribute to improving our understanding of the Sun’s behavior. With seven more orbits to go, we can expect to see more records shattered and further advancements in our knowledge of our closest star.

Bron: NASA

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Hoge bergen, hoge diversiteit: onderzoek naar de invloed van de Andes op de biodiversiteit van Zuid-Amerika

Oktober 10, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

Het mediale septum: uitvoering van de symfonie van geheugencodering en -herstel

Oktober 10, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Nieuwe theorie verklaart de reis van goud en platina naar de aardmantel

Oktober 10, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Je miste

Wetenschap

Hoge bergen, hoge diversiteit: onderzoek naar de invloed van de Andes op de biodiversiteit van Zuid-Amerika

Oktober 10, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Het mediale septum: uitvoering van de symfonie van geheugencodering en -herstel

Oktober 10, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Nieuwe theorie verklaart de reis van goud en platina naar de aardmantel

Oktober 10, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Dodelijke klimaatverandering in het verre verleden veroorzaakt door vulkaanuitbarstingen, vinden wetenschappers

Oktober 10, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties