Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Gedeeltelijke zonsverduistering fascineerde sommige inwoners van New Hampshire

ByGabriël Botha

Oktober 15, 2023
Gedeeltelijke zonsverduistering fascineerde sommige inwoners van New Hampshire

Some residents of New Hampshire were treated to a captivating astronomical event on Saturday as a partial solar eclipse graced the skies. According to NASA, the eclipse was visible in all 49 continental U.S. states, pending favorable weather conditions.

Local residents took to the New Hampshire ULocal Facebook page to share their stunning photographs of the eclipse captured in various locations, including Merrimack, Manchester, and Gilmanton. During the event, the moon passed between the earth and the sun, causing a partial blockage of the sun. The resulting effect was described as a “bite out of the sun,” with the moon’s shadow covering approximately 17% of the sun during the maximum eclipse in New Hampshire.

The partial solar eclipse began at approximately 12:16 p.m., reached its maximum at around 1:34 p.m., and concluded at approximately 2:30 p.m. While there was a possibility of cloud cover during the event, many lucky observers in New Hampshire were able to witness this rare astronomical occurrence.

It is important to note that observing a solar eclipse should be done safely to protect the eyes from damaging rays. Meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas provided tips on the safest ways to view a partial solar eclipse.

New Hampshire residents can look forward to another remarkable solar eclipse experience in less than six months, as a total solar eclipse is scheduled to occur.

Bronnen:
– Nasa

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Een zeldzame ‘Ring of Fire’-eclips verrukt kijkers in heel Amerika

Oktober 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenschap

Sky Watchers verzamelen zich om de ringvormige zonsverduistering in Edmonton waar te nemen

Oktober 15, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Spectaculaire ‘Ring of Fire’-eclips verrukt toeschouwers in het westen van de Verenigde Staten

Oktober 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

Gedeeltelijke zonsverduistering fascineerde sommige inwoners van New Hampshire

Oktober 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Een zeldzame ‘Ring of Fire’-eclips verrukt kijkers in heel Amerika

Oktober 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Sky Watchers verzamelen zich om de ringvormige zonsverduistering in Edmonton waar te nemen

Oktober 15, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Spectaculaire ‘Ring of Fire’-eclips verrukt toeschouwers in het westen van de Verenigde Staten

Oktober 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties