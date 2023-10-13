Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Gedeeltelijke zonsverduistering siert morgenochtend de hemel

ByRobert Andreas

Oktober 13, 2023
Gedeeltelijke zonsverduistering siert morgenochtend de hemel

Tomorrow morning, a partial solar eclipse will captivate sky gazers as the moon passes in front of the sun. The eclipse is expected to begin at 9:13am and reach its peak at 10:29am.

Here in Medicine Hat, we will witness the moon covering approximately 60% of the sun at its maximum. However, some lucky individuals in other parts of the world will experience a spectacular “ring of fire” effect, where the moon aligns perfectly within the sun.

It is important to note that directly viewing the solar eclipse with the naked eye can cause serious damage to the eyes. Lukas Gornisiewicz, an eclipse chaser and photographer, emphasizes the importance of using proper eye protection, such as eclipse glasses or a number 14 welding shade. These protective measures are essential to avoid any potential harm to our eyes during this celestial event.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the Earth’s surface. This natural phenomenon happens approximately every 18 months and provides a fascinating visual display for astronomy enthusiasts.

So, grab your eclipse glasses and get ready to witness this awe-inspiring celestial show tomorrow morning. Remember, always prioritize the safety of your eyes when observing such events.

Bronnen:
– Photo Courtesy Lukas Gornisiewicz
– Definitions: Eclipse Chaser, Solar Eclipse

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Onderwijsassistent basisschool sterft aan beroerte door gebrek aan weekendbehandeling

Oktober 15, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Meer dan 100 meer zoogdieren schijnen te gloeien, inclusief katten

Oktober 15, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

Het draaikolkstelsel: een galactische ontmoeting

Oktober 15, 2023 Robert Andreas

Je miste

Wetenschap

Onderwijsassistent basisschool sterft aan beroerte door gebrek aan weekendbehandeling

Oktober 15, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Meer dan 100 meer zoogdieren schijnen te gloeien, inclusief katten

Oktober 15, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Het draaikolkstelsel: een galactische ontmoeting

Oktober 15, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De geluiden onder onze voeten: rotsstabiliteit onthuld door akoestische patronen

Oktober 15, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties