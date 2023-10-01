Stadsleven

Wetenschap

Trilobietfossiel onthult eeuwenoud dieet

ByGabriël Botha

Oktober 1, 2023
Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery by examining the fossilized remains of a trilobite from the Ordovician Period. Using synchrotron microtomography, a team of paleontologists was able to identify the trilobite’s last meal, which had become mineralized in its fossil stomach. This marks the first known evidence of the trilobite diet and provides valuable insight into the ancient creature’s eating habits.

The team identified fragmented shells in the trilobite’s stomach, which they determined belonged to various marine organisms such as ostracods, hyoliths, and bivalves. This suggests that the trilobite was an unselective feeder, consuming anything small enough to fit in its mouth or easily broken up. However, researchers cannot confirm whether the food was alive, dead, or a combination of both.

The fossil in question is that of Bohemolichas incola, one of over 20,000 trilobite species that existed during their 270-million-year reign on Earth. The specimen, which was discovered over a century ago, has been kept at the Museum of Buroslav Horák in the Czech Republic. Paleontologist Petr Kraft, the lead author of the study, had observed the fossil and its gut contents as a child but lacked the technology to examine it in detail.

The researchers attribute the trilobite’s exceptional preservation to being engulfed and buried by an underwater mud flow. This circumstance is reminiscent of another remarkable fossil, which featured a mammal and a beaked dinosaur entwined with each other. It is believed that the trilobite was scavenged by other bottom feeders after its death, revealing evidence of burrowing attempts. However, these scavengers avoided consuming the trilobite’s gut, possibly due to noxious conditions within the digestive tract.

This fossil provides a unique glimpse into the life and diet of a trilobite, shedding light on the ancient past. Its immaculate preservation exemplifies the potential for well-preserved remains to unveil valuable information about extinct species.

Bronnen:
– Gizmodo: [article title]
– Nature: [research paper title]

