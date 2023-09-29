Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

De ringen van Saturnus zijn mogelijk ontstaan ​​door een enorme botsing tussen manen, suggereren supercomputersimulaties

ByMamfo Brescia

September 29, 2023
De ringen van Saturnus zijn mogelijk ontstaan ​​door een enorme botsing tussen manen, suggereren supercomputersimulaties

A collaborative research effort between NASA and Durham University has utilized supercomputer simulations to propose a new theory about the origin of Saturn’s rings. The simulations suggest that the rings may have formed from a massive collision between two icy moons during the age of dinosaurs.

The research, conducted at NASA’s Ames Research Center and Durham University’s Distributed Research using Advanced Computing (DiRAC) facility, aimed to understand the formation of Saturn’s rings and the potential for life on its moons. The simulations were conducted at a resolution more than 100 times higher than previous studies, using the open-source simulation code, SWIFT.

Saturn’s rings are located within the planet’s Roche limit, the farthest orbit where a planet’s gravitational force can disintegrate larger bodies of rock or ice. The simulations revealed that a wide range of collision scenarios could scatter the right amount of ice into Saturn’s Roche limit, resulting in the formation of its distinctive rings.

“This scenario naturally leads to ice-rich rings,” said Vincent Eke, an Associate Professor at Durham University. “When the icy progenitor moons collide, the rock in the cores of the bodies is dispersed less widely than the overlying ice.”

Furthermore, the simulations suggested that the collision would have also caused debris to hit other moons in the Saturn system, potentially leading to a cascade of collisions.

While many questions about Saturn’s system still remain, including the potential for life on its moons, these supercomputer simulations have provided new insights into the origin of Saturn’s rings. The research opens up new avenues for further exploration and understanding of the Saturn system.

Bronnen:
– Nasa
– Universiteit van Durham
– Het astrofysische tijdschrift

By Mamfo Brescia

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Studie onthult de impact van methaancycli in arctische meren op de klimaatverandering

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

NASA en SpaceX stellen de lanceringsdatum van Psyche Mission in oktober vast

September 30, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

Het belang van het beheren van cookievoorkeuren voor een gepersonaliseerde online ervaring

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Je miste

Wetenschap

Studie onthult de impact van methaancycli in arctische meren op de klimaatverandering

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA en SpaceX stellen de lanceringsdatum van Psyche Mission in oktober vast

September 30, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Het belang van het beheren van cookievoorkeuren voor een gepersonaliseerde online ervaring

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA breidt de activiteiten van New Horizons-ruimtevaartuigen uit voor multidisciplinaire wetenschap

September 30, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties