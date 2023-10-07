Stadsleven

Wetenschap

Waar kunt u de ringvormige zonsverduistering van 2023 in Amerika bekijken?

Oktober 7, 2023
On Saturday, October 14, the Americas will be treated to a spectacular sight: an annular solar eclipse. This awe-inspiring event, also known as the ‘ring of fire’, will be visible in 10 countries, including eight states in the United States. To ensure that you don’t miss out, we have compiled a summary of where and when you can watch the annular solar eclipse both in person and online.

NASA has even released an interactive map which allows you to track the eclipse down to the last second. The eclipse will begin in Oregon and move down through the U.S. to Texas, before crossing over to Mexico and continuing through countries such as Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. The maximum duration of the ‘ring of fire’ will be experienced by viewers off the coast of Nicaragua in the Gulf of Mexico, lasting approximately 5 minutes and 17 seconds.

Notable locations and cities where the ring of fire will be visible include Oregon Dunes and Crater Lake National Park in Oregon, Great Basin National Park in Nevada, Bryce Canyon National Park and Canyonlands National Park in Utah, Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado, Albuquerque in New Mexico, Corpus Christi in Texas, and Edzná Maya archaeological site in the Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico. The specific local times and durations of the ‘ring of fire’ at each location can be found in a list provided by French eclipse expert, Xavier Jubier.

It’s important to remember that viewing the solar eclipse directly can be extremely dangerous. To observe the eclipse safely, you must use solar filters at all times. Whether you are witnessing a partial solar eclipse or an annular solar eclipse, the risks are the same. Be sure to wear proper solar eclipse glasses and ensure that cameras, telescopes, and binoculars have solar filters placed in front of their lenses.

For more information on how to safely observe the sun during the eclipse, consult our comprehensive guide on safe solar observations.

