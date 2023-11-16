Vogelvoetafdrukken uit het vroege Krijt onthullen inzichten in de evolutie van vogels

Researchers have uncovered 27 ancient bird footprints along the southern coast of Australia, shedding new light on avian evolution during the Early Cretaceous period. These footprints, estimated to be between 120 and 128 million years old, offer significant insights into the presence of diverse bird species near the South Pole millions of years ago.

The discovery of these bird tracks is of global significance as most bird fossils and tracks from the Early Cretaceous period have been found in the Northern Hemisphere, particularly in Asia. These footprints provide evidence of a rich avian presence in the Southern Hemisphere during a time when Australia was still connected to Antarctica.

The footprints, ranging in size from seven to 14 centimeters wide, closely resemble those of modern-day shorebirds. They were found in the Wonthaggi Formation, a geological site in southern Melbourne. This region was once part of the supercontinent Gondwana, which started to fragment during the Early Cretaceous period.

The presence of multiple stratigraphic levels with bird tracks suggests the possibility of seasonal formation during polar summers, indicating the likelihood of migratory patterns among these ancient birds. This finding adds further complexity to the understanding of bird behavior and movement during this period.

The preservation of bird fossils has always been challenging due to the delicate nature of their bones. This makes the discovery of these well-preserved footprints even more remarkable. The study was led by Anthony Martin, a professor at Emory University, known for his expertise in interpreting ancient traces of life.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the field analysis until 2022, but researchers were able to confirm the avian origin of the footprints through a detailed examination of their thin toes and angles between them. The footprints were also compared to ancient bird tracks from other parts of the world to verify their similarities.

Special efforts were made to preserve these footprints, as they are rapidly eroding due to coastal tides and waves. Resin casts were created by experts in specimen preservation, enabling further research and safeguarding these valuable geological records.

This discovery not only contributes to our understanding of early bird life but also highlights the impermanent nature of geological records. As some of the tracks found in 2020 have already disappeared, it emphasizes the urgency in documenting and studying these rare glimpses into the past.

In conclusion, the discovery of these ancient bird footprints in Australia offers valuable insights into the early stages of avian evolution and their migratory patterns. It demonstrates the diverse avian presence near the South Pole during the Early Cretaceous period and adds to our understanding of the dynamic history of life on Earth.

