Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Wetenschappers laten de klok tikken voor een nieuwe generatie uurwerken

ByMamfo Brescia

Oktober 2, 2023
Wetenschappers laten de klok tikken voor een nieuwe generatie uurwerken

Scientists have made a major breakthrough in the field of timekeeping, setting the clock ticking for the development of a new generation of timepieces that could maintain accuracy up to 1 second in 300 billion years, which is about 22 times the age of the universe. The research, led by Yuri Shvyd’ko and his team, was conducted at the European XFEL X-ray and focused on the potential of scandium as the basis for nuclear clocks.

While most atomic clocks rely on oscillators like caesium, which can maintain reliable frequencies when stimulated by microwave radiation, scientists have long aspired to create a clock that utilizes the oscillation of the atomic nucleus, rather than the electron shell, to achieve even greater accuracy. The researchers at the European XFEL X-ray have now identified scandium as a promising candidate for this purpose.

Scandium, readily available as a high-purity metal foil or scandium dioxide compound, has atomic resonances that are more acute than those of electrons in the atomic shell. However, exciting these resonances requires extremely high-energy X-rays, about 10,000 times the energy of visible light. This generates an extremely narrow resonant width, which is crucial for clock accuracy. The researchers achieved a width of only 1.4 femtoelectronvolts, opening up the possibility of achieving an accuracy of 1 in 10,000,000,000,000.

Ralf Röhlsberger, a researcher at Germany’s Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron, stated that the precision of a nuclear clock using scandium could be equivalent to one second in 300 billion years. This means that if your watch loses a second a year, it would be 9,512 years behind by the time a nuclear clock based on scandium is a second off.

This breakthrough has wide-ranging implications for extreme metrology, nuclear clock technology, and ultra-high-precision spectroscopy. The researchers believe that these advancements could revolutionize timekeeping and open doors for various applications in the future.

Bronnen:
– European XFEL X-ray
– Natuurtijdschrift

By Mamfo Brescia

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

NASA's OSIRIS-REx ruimtevaartuig brengt een historisch asteroïdemonster terug naar de aarde

Oktober 4, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Spectaculaire opname van NGC 4654: een tussenliggend spiraalstelsel in de Virgocluster

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

Maanverkenning via het Artemis-programma van NASA heeft tot doel diepruimtegeheimen te ontsluiten

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas

Je miste

Wetenschap

NASA's OSIRIS-REx ruimtevaartuig brengt een historisch asteroïdemonster terug naar de aarde

Oktober 4, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Spectaculaire opname van NGC 4654: een tussenliggend spiraalstelsel in de Virgocluster

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Maanverkenning via het Artemis-programma van NASA heeft tot doel diepruimtegeheimen te ontsluiten

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Het belang van het beheren van cookie-instellingen voor de privacy van gebruikers

Oktober 4, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties