Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Athena: het AI-aangedreven brandmodelleringssysteem dat bosbranden bestrijdt in NSW

ByRobert Andreas

Oktober 4, 2023
Athena: het AI-aangedreven brandmodelleringssysteem dat bosbranden bestrijdt in NSW

A new fire modelling system named Athena, powered by Artificial Intelligence and data from the CSIRO’s Black Mountain fire lab, is set to revolutionize the fight against bushfires in New South Wales (NSW). The NSW Rural Fire Service is deploying Athena for the first time after successful trials last year.

Using the fire behaviour model known as Spark, developed by the CSIRO’s Bushfire Behaviour and Risks team, Athena can predict and map out bushfires, accurately detect the path of fires, and locate firefighter trucks and water resources. Dr Mahesh Prakash, overseeing Dr Andrew Sullivan’s work, says that Spark has the potential to save lives.

On its first operational run, Athena’s fire prediction capabilities were put to the test. Over 85 blazes were simulated on Athena’s map, highlighting the alarming reality of the hottest September on record.

This cutting-edge technology will greatly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of bushfire management in NSW. By providing accurate predictions and real-time fire mapping, emergency services can respond more effectively to protect lives and property. Additionally, the ability to locate and deploy firefighting resources more efficiently will help contain fires and minimize their impact.

Athena’s deployment marks a significant step forward in the battle against bushfires. By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence and utilizing advanced fire modelling techniques, this system has the potential to revolutionize how we prevent, detect, and manage bushfires in the future.

Bronnen:

– De Sydney Morning Herald
– The CSIRO’s Black Mountain fire lab

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Triceratops-schedel gevonden in Canada, nu te zien in het Royal Tyrrell Museum

Oktober 6, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenschap

Astronomen ontdekken bizarre explosie in het heelal: het mysterie van de lichtgevende, snelle blauwe optische transiënt

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Wetenschappers stuiten op een ‘goed probleem’ omdat het monsterbusje een overvloed aan materiaal van asteroïde Bennu bevat

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

Triceratops-schedel gevonden in Canada, nu te zien in het Royal Tyrrell Museum

Oktober 6, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Astronomen ontdekken bizarre explosie in het heelal: het mysterie van de lichtgevende, snelle blauwe optische transiënt

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Wetenschappers stuiten op een ‘goed probleem’ omdat het monsterbusje een overvloed aan materiaal van asteroïde Bennu bevat

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

China is van plan het ruimtestation uit te breiden als alternatief voor het ISS

Oktober 6, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties