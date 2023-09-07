Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Nieuw ontdekte ruimterots zoeft op korte afstand langs de aarde

ByMamfo Brescia

September 7, 2023
Nieuw ontdekte ruimterots zoeft op korte afstand langs de aarde

A newly discovered asteroid, named C9FMVU2, passed by Earth today at a distance of only 2,500 miles, which is about 1% of the Earth-moon distance. The small asteroid, approximately 6.5 feet wide, was first observed just a few hours before its closest approach to our planet. This distance is five times closer than the orbit of GPS satellites.

Despite its close proximity, the European Space Agency (ESA) assured that the asteroid posed no threat to Earth due to its small size. If it had collided with our planet, it would have burned up in the atmosphere, creating a spectacular fireball. A few fragments may have reached the Earth’s surface, but they would have been small.

Richard Moissl, head of planetary defense at ESA, explained that the asteroid’s trajectory will be significantly altered by Earth’s gravitational pull. However, the asteroid was too small to be visible to amateur astronomers.

There are currently over 30,000 known near-Earth asteroids, but only about 2,300 of them are considered potentially hazardous. A space rock receives this designation if it is wider than 460 feet and follows an orbit that brings it within 20 lunar distances of Earth. Even smaller asteroids can cause significant destruction if they were to impact the planet.

Therefore, astronomers are actively working to map the population of space rocks near our planet to ensure preparedness in the case of an unexpected collision. If a potentially hazardous asteroid were on a collision course, space agencies would attempt to divert it, similar to NASA’s successful mission, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, which altered the orbit of the small asteroid moonlet Dimorphos last year.

It is crucial to continue monitoring and studying near-Earth asteroids to safeguard our planet and prevent any future catastrophic impacts.

Bronnen:
– European Space Agency (ESA)
– NASA.

Definities:
– Potentially hazardous asteroid: An asteroid that meets certain criteria, including size and proximity to Earth, which could pose a threat if it were to collide with our planet.
– Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft: A NASA mission aimed at testing the ability to deflect asteroids by colliding with them.

By Mamfo Brescia

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Uit nieuw onderzoek blijkt dat de combinatie van Piroxicam en Levonorgestrel de effectiviteit van noodanticonceptie verhoogt

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Daling van de lithiumconcentratie in zeewater gekoppeld aan klimaat en tektonische activiteit

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenschap

NASA's Ingenuity-helikopter opent de deur voor magnetische veldstudies op Mars

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas

Je miste

Technologie

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard gaat met pensioen

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Technologie

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​versus Honda Civic Type-R: een spannende U-Drag-race

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Uit nieuw onderzoek blijkt dat de combinatie van Piroxicam en Levonorgestrel de effectiviteit van noodanticonceptie verhoogt

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Nieuws

Een revolutie in de gebruikerservaring: de evolutie van displaypaneeltechnologie

September 9, 2023 0 reacties