Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Zinkende stad in New York: NASA-studie onthult de oorzaak

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 29, 2023
Zinkende stad in New York: NASA-studie onthult de oorzaak

A recent study conducted by NASA has unveiled a surprising fact about New York City – it is sinking. The weight of the city’s skyscrapers and concrete infrastructure is causing certain areas to sink at a rate of 1.6 millimetres per year, faster than the city as a whole. The sinking hotspots include LaGuardia Airport, Arthur Ashe Stadium, and even Coney Island.

The phenomenon can be attributed to the gradual contraction of a glacier that the city rests upon. The glacier has been melting for the past 24,000 years, causing subsidence in certain areas. For example, LaGuardia’s runways and Arthur Ashe Stadium have sunk at rates of 3.7 and 4.6 millimetres per year, respectively, due to the glacier’s contraction.

However, not all hope is lost. New York engineers have identified areas that are actually rising. East Williamsburg in Brooklyn and Woodside in Queens are experiencing uplift at rates of 1.6 millimetres and 6.9 millimetres per year, respectively. It is believed that groundwater pumping and the use of injection wells for treating polluted water may be contributing factors to the uplift in these areas, but further investigation is needed to confirm this theory.

The study was conducted by a team of NASA scientists and Rutgers University students in New Jersey. They analyzed the five boroughs of New York City – Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Staten Island – using 3D observations to measure surface motion and topography from 2016 to 2023.

In conclusion, while New York City may be sinking in certain areas, there are signs of uplift in others. The weight of the city’s infrastructure is causing subsidence, but further research is needed to fully understand the factors contributing to this phenomenon. This study provides valuable insights into the geology of our planet and sheds light on the complex interactions between human activity and natural processes.

Bron: Origineel artikel

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Studie onthult de impact van methaancycli in arctische meren op de klimaatverandering

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

NASA en SpaceX stellen de lanceringsdatum van Psyche Mission in oktober vast

September 30, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

Het belang van het beheren van cookievoorkeuren voor een gepersonaliseerde online ervaring

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Je miste

Wetenschap

Studie onthult de impact van methaancycli in arctische meren op de klimaatverandering

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA en SpaceX stellen de lanceringsdatum van Psyche Mission in oktober vast

September 30, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Het belang van het beheren van cookievoorkeuren voor een gepersonaliseerde online ervaring

September 30, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA breidt de activiteiten van New Horizons-ruimtevaartuigen uit voor multidisciplinaire wetenschap

September 30, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties