Northwestern University introduceert baanbrekende 'Moisture-Swing'-methode voor koolstofafvang

Oktober 3, 2023
Northwestern University introduceert baanbrekende 'Moisture-Swing'-methode voor koolstofafvang

Northwestern University has made a significant breakthrough in the field of carbon capture from the atmosphere with their innovative “moisture-swing” technique. Unlike traditional carbon capture which targets carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions directly from industrial processes, the new method known as Direct Air Capture (DAC) focuses on extracting carbon from the air itself.

The moisture-swing technique captures CO2 at low humidities and releases it at higher levels, inspired by the relationship between water and carbon dioxide. What sets this research apart is the use of kinetic methodologies and a variety of ions, allowing carbon to be extracted from almost any location.

The senior author of the study, Vinayak P. Dravid, explains that the research not only expands the options for carbon capture ions but also helps unravel the fundamental aspects of fluid-surface interactions. The technique offers the advantage of minimal energy costs, as it can leverage environments with natural humid and dry air reservoirs.

The team has significantly expanded the number of usable ions for carbon capture and identified high-performing systems. Traditional carbon capture methods often require substantial energy to release and reuse captured CO2, making them less suitable for large operational areas like agriculture, concrete, and steel manufacturing.

The researchers have broadened their exploration to include a wider range of ions, with higher-valency ions such as phosphates proving the most effective. They have also discovered the effectiveness of other ions like silicate and borate. With further experiments and computational modeling, the team aims to uncover the reasons behind the success of certain ions.

The moisture-swing technique has the potential to reshape the landscape of environmental conservation and restoration. The captured carbon can be concentrated, stored, or repurposed, offering a direct and efficient method of carbon capture from the atmosphere.

As the world continues to prioritize reducing carbon footprints, carbon capture technology plays a crucial role in combating climate change. By advancing and investing in innovative methods like moisture-swing, we take a significant step toward a greener and more sustainable future.

Source: Northwestern University, Environmental Science and Technology

