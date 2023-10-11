Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

De oorsprong van edele metalen in de aardmantel

ByMamfo Brescia

Oktober 11, 2023
De oorsprong van edele metalen in de aardmantel

Southwest Research Institute’s Dr. Simone Marchi has contributed to a groundbreaking study that offers a geophysically plausible explanation for the abundance of precious metals, such as gold and platinum, found in the Earth’s mantle. This study presents a new scenario that suggests these metals may not have completely sunk into the Earth’s core, but rather have been mixed with mantle materials through impact-driven processes.

Through simulations and models, scientists have discovered that these precious metals could have originated from significant impacts that occurred during the early stages of the Earth’s evolution. These impacts would have caused a mixing of materials, effectively preventing the metals from completely sinking into the core.

The study’s findings shed light on an enduring mystery regarding the source of precious metals in the Earth’s mantle. Previously, it was believed that these metals were formed deep within the core and brought to the surface through volcanic activity. However, this new scenario challenges that assumption and provides a more geophysically plausible explanation for their presence.

Understanding the origins of precious metals is not only of scientific interest but also has important implications for various industries. Gold and platinum, for example, are highly valuable and widely used in jewelry, electronics, and other applications. By gaining insights into how these metals are formed and distributed within the Earth’s interior, researchers can potentially improve their extraction methods and ensure a more sustainable supply.

This study represents a significant step forward in our understanding of the Earth’s geological processes and the origins of precious metals. It demonstrates the power of simulations and models in uncovering new insights and overturning long-held assumptions. Further research in this area will undoubtedly reveal more about the intricate mechanisms that have shaped our planet and its valuable resources.

Definities:
– Geophysically plausible: A scenario or explanation that aligns with known principles of geophysics.
– Mantle: The layer of the Earth between the crust and the core, composed mainly of silicate rocks.
– Simulations: Computer-based models or experiments used to reproduce real-world processes.

Bronnen:
– Southwest Research Institute: Dr. Simone Marchi collaborated on the study (source article)

By Mamfo Brescia

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Vrouwen geven de voorkeur aan fysieke kracht in kortetermijnrelaties, maar aan humor voor succes op de lange termijn

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Gids voor het veilig bekijken en fotograferen van de ringvormige zonsverduistering

Oktober 13, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Satellieten in de ruimte: een bedreiging voor de radioastronomie en onze verbinding met de kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

Vrouwen geven de voorkeur aan fysieke kracht in kortetermijnrelaties, maar aan humor voor succes op de lange termijn

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Gids voor het veilig bekijken en fotograferen van de ringvormige zonsverduistering

Oktober 13, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Satellieten in de ruimte: een bedreiging voor de radioastronomie en onze verbinding met de kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Fluorescentie gebruikt om stressniveaus te meten bij sojabonen die zijn blootgesteld aan ozon

Oktober 13, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties