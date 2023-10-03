Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

Astrofysici stellen een nieuwe methode voor om de uitdijingssnelheid van het heelal te meten

ByRobert Andreas

Oktober 3, 2023
Astrofysici stellen een nieuwe methode voor om de uitdijingssnelheid van het heelal te meten

Astrophysicists are trying to solve a discrepancy in the measurements of the rate of universe expansion. While it is well-established that the universe is expanding, current methods used to measure this expansion have produced slightly different results. This discrepancy poses a challenge to astronomers who are working to determine the precise rate of expansion.

The rate of expansion, known as the “Hubble constant,” is crucial in contemporary cosmology and plays a central role in describing the universe and its components. Several methods have been used to measure the Hubble constant, including observing the velocities of galaxies and analyzing irregularities in cosmic background radiation.

However, these methods have consistently produced slightly different results. Initially, these disparities could be attributed to measurement uncertainties. However, as measurement techniques have advanced and uncertainties have decreased, it is now clear that both methods cannot be simultaneously accurate.

In a recent study, astrophysicists Albert Sneppen and Darach Watson propose a new method to help resolve this ongoing dispute. They suggest using kilonovae, explosions that occur when ultra-compact neutron stars orbit and merge, as a distance-measuring tool. Sneppen explains that these explosions exhibit remarkable symmetry, which can be used to determine distances without the need for calibration through other types of stars.

When Sneppen and Watson applied this method to a kilonova identified in 2017, the measurement closely aligned with the results from the analysis of background radiation. However, further research is needed to definitively confirm that this new method resolves the discrepancy in measuring universe expansion rates.

Overall, this innovative approach shows promise in helping maintain consistency and accuracy in measuring the rate of universe expansion. By refining our understanding of the Hubble constant, we can gain a comprehensive and precise understanding of the universe and its evolution.

Bronnen:
– Origineel artikel: [Bronartikeltitel]
– Astrophysics definitions: [Definition Source]
– Edwin Hubble: [Biography Source]

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Chinese maanmissies vorderen naarmate Peking plannen maakt voor toekomstige maanexpedities en onderzoeksstation

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

Athena: het AI-aangedreven brandmodelleringssysteem dat bosbranden bestrijdt in NSW

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

NASA's OSIRIS-REx ruimtevaartuig brengt een historisch asteroïdemonster terug naar de aarde

Oktober 4, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Je miste

Wetenschap

Chinese maanmissies vorderen naarmate Peking plannen maakt voor toekomstige maanexpedities en onderzoeksstation

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Athena: het AI-aangedreven brandmodelleringssysteem dat bosbranden bestrijdt in NSW

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA's OSIRIS-REx ruimtevaartuig brengt een historisch asteroïdemonster terug naar de aarde

Oktober 4, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Spectaculaire opname van NGC 4654: een tussenliggend spiraalstelsel in de Virgocluster

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties