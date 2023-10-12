Stadsleven

NASA's Psyche-missie uitgesteld vanwege slecht weer

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 12, 2023
NASA’s billion-dollar Psyche mission has been postponed to October 13 due to unfavorable weather conditions at the launch site. Originally scheduled for October 12, the liftoff of the Falcon Heavy rocket has been delayed by a day amidst increasingly bleak weather predictions.

The Psyche mission aims to explore the metal-rich asteroid 16 Psyche, located in the outer part of the main asteroid belt. To reach its destination, the spacecraft will employ a combination of electric propulsion and orbital mechanics. The launch must occur before October 25, with only one specific time slot available each day. NASA has identified tomorrow at 1419 UTC as a potential launch time.

The journey to the asteroid will take approximately six years, including a Mars gravity assist in May 2026. Scientists anticipate that the mission will conclude in 2031, providing valuable data about the origins of 16 Psyche. One hypothesis suggests that the asteroid could be the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet, similar to Earth’s.

The delays in the Psyche mission have had consequences beyond rescheduling. The Janus mission, originally planned to accompany Psyche, has been canceled due to trajectory changes caused by the delays. Additionally, SpaceX had to push back a Starlink mission to accommodate the upcoming launch.

The exploration of Psyche offers a unique opportunity to gain insights into the formation of terrestrial planets and the history of cosmic collisions and accretion. Despite the setbacks, scientists and engineers remain hopeful that the mission will soon embark on its journey to uncover the mysteries of 16 Psyche.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

