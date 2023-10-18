Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

NASA's missie naar Psyche: onderzoek naar de kern van een vernietigde planeet

ByRobert Andreas

Oktober 18, 2023
NASA's missie naar Psyche: onderzoek naar de kern van een vernietigde planeet

NASA has embarked on a new mission to explore Psyche, the 16th asteroid ever discovered. Psyche, named after the Greek goddess of the soul, is the largest “M-type” asteroid in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. It is believed to be the remnants of a planet that was destroyed in the early years of the solar system.

M-type asteroids like Psyche are composed mostly of iron and nickel, similar to Earth’s core. Scientists believe that studying these metallic worlds will provide valuable insights into the inaccessible interior of our own planet.

Currently, our understanding of Earth’s core is limited. We rely on indirect methods such as studying metallic meteorites and using seismology to analyze earthquake vibrations. However, these methods have their limitations. The Psyche mission aims to provide a new perspective by exploring the core of a celestial object that shares similarities with Earth’s core.

The mission will investigate whether Psyche was once a hot and molten core that slowly cooled and solidified, like Earth’s core. It will also study the asteroid’s chemical composition, age, and surface characteristics. By analyzing these factors, scientists hope to gain insights into the evolution of Earth and gather valuable data for future mineral exploration.

The spacecraft is equipped with a range of instruments including broad-spectrum cameras, spectrometers, magnetometers, and gravimeters. These instruments will enable scientists to gather data on Psyche’s shape, mass, gravity distribution, and chemical makeup.

The mission to Psyche is expected to be a six-year journey covering a distance of 3.6 billion kilometers. Scientists are eagerly awaiting the findings from this mission, which will provide new insights into the mysteries of our own planet’s core.

Bron: het gesprek

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

De spectaculaire intrede van objecten in de atmosfeer van de aarde

Oktober 19, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenschap

Ruim 40% van de ijsplaten op Antarctica krimpt sinds 1997, waarbij de helft geen teken van herstel vertoont

Oktober 19, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

Wetenschappers onderzoeken pseudo-zwaartekrachteffecten in fotonische kristallen

Oktober 19, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Je miste

Wetenschap

De spectaculaire intrede van objecten in de atmosfeer van de aarde

Oktober 19, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Ruim 40% van de ijsplaten op Antarctica krimpt sinds 1997, waarbij de helft geen teken van herstel vertoont

Oktober 19, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Wetenschappers onderzoeken pseudo-zwaartekrachteffecten in fotonische kristallen

Oktober 19, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Is bewustzijn een resultaat van entropie in de hersenen?

Oktober 18, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties