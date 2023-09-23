NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, carrying a sample of rocky material taken from the surface of an asteroid, completed its journey back to Earth. The capsule made a fiery plunge through the atmosphere and successfully landed via parachute in the Utah desert on Sunday.

The spacecraft, designed and built by Lockheed Martin, released the sample-return capsule for its final descent, with no adjustments needed to its flight path. The landing, expected to be precise, occurred on the U.S. military’s Utah Test and Training range.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, a collaboration between NASA and the University of Arizona, is the third ever to bring an asteroid sample back to Earth. It is also the largest sample collected, weighing an estimated 250 grams. Previous missions by Japan’s space agency have also returned asteroid samples.

The capsule contains material gathered from Bennu, a small carbon-rich asteroid that passes relatively close to Earth every six years. Bennu, measuring just 1,600 feet in diameter, provides valuable information about the early solar system and the origins of our planet. Scientists believe it may hold organic molecules necessary for the development of life.

OSIRIS-REx launched in 2016 and reached Bennu in 2018. After spending two years orbiting the asteroid, the spacecraft successfully collected a sample from its surface in October 2020. The sample will now be examined in a “clean room” at the Utah test range before being transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

The success of the OSIRIS-REx mission brings us closer to understanding the origins and evolution of rocky planets like Earth. The data gathered by this and previous asteroid sample return missions will provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system.

