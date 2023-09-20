NASA’s Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, has achieved a new flight record on the red planet. During its 59th flight, Ingenuity reached an altitude of 20 meters, surpassing its previous record by 6 meters.

Ingenuity’s latest accomplishment was announced by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the mission that also involves the Perseverance rover. The flight was primarily focused on pushing Ingenuity to achieve a new height record, as it landed back in the same spot from where it took off.

Since its maiden flight in April 2021, Ingenuity has made significant progress. During its initial flight, it hovered 3 meters above the Martian surface for 39.1 seconds, proving that it could achieve powered flight despite Mars’ thin atmosphere. Subsequent flights have seen Ingenuity stay in the air for as long as 169.5 seconds, cover distances of up to 709 meters, and reach speeds of up to 15 mph (6.5 meters per second).

Ingenuity’s performance has exceeded expectations, with the helicopter assisting the Perseverance rover by capturing aerial shots for route planning in Jezero Crater. Furthermore, Ingenuity has demonstrated its resilience by recovering from various technical issues along the way.

NASA plans to use the knowledge gained from Ingenuity to develop more advanced versions of the helicopter for future Mars missions, and potentially even missions beyond the red planet.

