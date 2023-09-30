Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

NASA en SpaceX stellen de lanceringsdatum van Psyche Mission in oktober vast

ByRobert Andreas

September 30, 2023
NASA en SpaceX stellen de lanceringsdatum van Psyche Mission in oktober vast

NASA and SpaceX have announced that the Psyche mission is set to launch on October 12 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will be carried into space aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket. The main objective of the mission is to conduct a comprehensive study of the unique metal-rich asteroid known as Psyche, which is located between Mars and Jupiter.

After lift-off, the Psyche spacecraft will embark on a six-year journey using solar electric propulsion to reach the asteroid in 2029. Once it arrives at its destination, the spacecraft will spend 26 months studying and analyzing the Psyche asteroid. The mission tasks include capturing images, mapping the asteroid’s surface, collecting data to assess its chemical composition, and conducting research to understand the formation process of planets.

The origins of the Psyche asteroid remain a mystery to scientists, making this mission crucial in uncovering its secrets. Scientists speculate that the asteroid could be part of the metal-rich interior of a planetesimal or belong to a category of celestial objects that have never been observed before. The mission aims to provide insights into how rocky planets like Earth formed, what constitutes Earth’s core, and how the cores of other rocky planets came into existence.

Additionally, the Psyche spacecraft will carry the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) technology demonstration, a groundbreaking venture in testing high-bandwidth optical communications in space. This system will be used for sending and receiving data as well as conducting gravity science to determine the asteroid’s rotation, wobble, mass, and gravity field.

The giant asteroid Psyche is believed to be a potato-shaped rock primarily composed of metal. With dimensions of approximately 144 miles in length and 140 miles in width, its true appearance will be revealed only when the Psyche mission provides a close-up view.

Bronnen:

– Nasa
– SpaceX

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Het verband tussen quasars en stof: inzichten uit nieuw onderzoek

Oktober 1, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenschap

NASA-astronaut en Russische kosmonauten keren terug naar de aarde na een jarenlange ruimtemissie

Oktober 1, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Verbazingwekkend beeld onthult ‘Galactic Onion’ en zwaartekrachtlensfenomeen

Oktober 1, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Je miste

Wetenschap

Het verband tussen quasars en stof: inzichten uit nieuw onderzoek

Oktober 1, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA-astronaut en Russische kosmonauten keren terug naar de aarde na een jarenlange ruimtemissie

Oktober 1, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Verbazingwekkend beeld onthult ‘Galactic Onion’ en zwaartekrachtlensfenomeen

Oktober 1, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA's OSIRIS-REx voltooit de historische terugkeermissie van asteroïdemonsters

Oktober 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties