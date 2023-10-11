Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

NASA's Psyche-missie: onderzoek naar een mysterieuze asteroïde

ByRobert Andreas

Oktober 11, 2023
NASA's Psyche-missie: onderzoek naar een mysterieuze asteroïde

NASA is preparing to embark on an unprecedented scientific mission with its Psyche spacecraft. The mission, named after the asteroid it seeks to explore, will be the first time NASA launches a scientific mission on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. Psyche aims to journey 2.2 billion miles over the course of six years to reach the Psyche asteroid, which orbits the sun between Mars and Jupiter.

Psyche, discovered in 1852 and named after the Greek goddess of the soul, is located about three times farther from the Sun than Earth. Scientists believe that studying this asteroid could yield valuable insights about Earth’s core, as well as the cores of other terrestrial planets.

The asteroid is theorized to potentially be a partially exposed core made up of nickel-iron. It could be the fragmented remains of an early planet that failed to fully form. By studying Psyche, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the composition and structure of planetary cores, which could have significant implications for our understanding of the evolution and formation of rocky planets.

By embarking on this mission, NASA aims to push the boundaries of our knowledge about the origins and inner workings of celestial bodies. This venture represents a significant step forward in our quest to unravel the mysteries of the universe.

Bronnen:

  • “Race for moon resources has begun, says Russia’s space chief after failed lunar mission” – not available

Definities:

  • Asteroid – a small rocky body that orbits the sun
  • Terrestrial planets – planets that are primarily composed of silicate rocks or metals
  • Core – the central, densest part of a planet or other celestial body

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Vrouwen geven de voorkeur aan fysieke kracht in kortetermijnrelaties, maar aan humor voor succes op de lange termijn

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Gids voor het veilig bekijken en fotograferen van de ringvormige zonsverduistering

Oktober 13, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Wetenschap

Satellieten in de ruimte: een bedreiging voor de radioastronomie en onze verbinding met de kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

Vrouwen geven de voorkeur aan fysieke kracht in kortetermijnrelaties, maar aan humor voor succes op de lange termijn

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Gids voor het veilig bekijken en fotograferen van de ringvormige zonsverduistering

Oktober 13, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Satellieten in de ruimte: een bedreiging voor de radioastronomie en onze verbinding met de kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Fluorescentie gebruikt om stressniveaus te meten bij sojabonen die zijn blootgesteld aan ozon

Oktober 13, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties