Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wetenschap

NASA geeft nooit eerder vertoonde foto's vrij van de maanpan van Saturnus

ByRobert Andreas

Oktober 1, 2023
NASA geeft nooit eerder vertoonde foto's vrij van de maanpan van Saturnus

NASA has shared new images of one of Saturn’s moons, Pan, comparing its unique features to various food dishes. The photos were captured by the Cassini spacecraft and reveal the moon in unprecedented detail. The ridge around Pan’s equator gives it a distinctive “dumpling” shape, similar to another moon called Atlas. Pan orbits Saturn from within a gap in one of the planet’s rings and completes an orbit every 13.8 hours at an altitude of 83,000 miles.

The images portray different perspectives of Pan, with one appearing to be from above and the other from below. This variation in angles occurred as the Cassini spacecraft passed within 15,300 miles of the moon, marking the craft’s closest-ever encounter with Pan.

Pan was first discovered by M.R. Showalter, who used images captured by the Voyager 2 spacecraft. Currently, Saturn is known to have 145 moons, as recognized by the International Astronomical Union. In May of this year, a team of scientists led by Edward Ashton discovered an additional 62 moons. The influx of newly discovered moons led to the adoption of names from various mythologies beyond Greco-Roman, such as Gallic, Inuit, and Norse stories.

NASA elaborates that Pan, named after the Greek god of nature and the forest, is a satyr, which resembles a man with the hind legs and hooves of a goat.

These fascinating images provide valuable insights into the composition and characteristics of Saturn’s moon, Pan, further enhancing our understanding of the diverse and complex nature of the solar system.

Bronnen:
– NASA (www.nasa.gov)
– Space.com (www.space.com)
– Fox News (www.foxnews.com)

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Wetenschap

Onderzoekers boeken vooruitgang bij het omzetten van diamanten in kwantumsimulators

Oktober 2, 2023 Robert Andreas
Wetenschap

De Nobelprijs voor de Geneeskunde erkent wetenschappers voor de ontwikkeling van mRNA-vaccins tegen COVID-19

Oktober 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenschap

Compact en efficiënt: nieuw CRISPR-enzym toont belofte voor DNA-bewerking bij de behandeling van patiënten

Oktober 2, 2023 Robert Andreas

Je miste

Wetenschap

Onderzoekers boeken vooruitgang bij het omzetten van diamanten in kwantumsimulators

Oktober 2, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De Nobelprijs voor de Geneeskunde erkent wetenschappers voor de ontwikkeling van mRNA-vaccins tegen COVID-19

Oktober 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Compact en efficiënt: nieuw CRISPR-enzym toont belofte voor DNA-bewerking bij de behandeling van patiënten

Oktober 2, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Tientallen objecten ter grootte van Jupiter ontdekt in de Orionnevel, die traditionele astronomische categorieën tarten

Oktober 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties