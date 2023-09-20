Summary: NASA’s Parker Solar Probe recently encountered one of the most powerful solar storms ever recorded. This has raised concerns about the safety of India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1. However, experts believe that Aditya-L1 is unlikely to be affected by such storms due to its distance from the sun and the protective measures taken in its design.

India’s space agency, ISRO, successfully launched the Aditya-L1 solar mission on September 2, 2023. The spacecraft is en route to its final destination, the Lagrange 1 Point, where it will observe the sun. NASA’s recent blog post highlighted the Parker Solar Probe’s encounter with a strong Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), or solar storm. While this raises questions about the potential threat to Aditya-L1, experts remain optimistic about its safety.

The Parker Solar Probe’s encounter with the CME was a significant event for NASA, providing valuable data for the scientific community. However, the distance between Aditya-L1 and the sun, which is just 1.5 million kilometers compared to Parker Solar Probe’s 6.9 million kilometers, reduces the risk significantly. Additionally, Aditya-L1 has been constructed using special alloys and materials to protect it from various dangers, including CME clouds.

CMEs are massive eruptions from the sun’s outer atmosphere that can disrupt space weather, affecting satellites, communication systems, navigation techniques, and even causing power grid outages on Earth. The recent CME displaced dust particles up to six million kilometers away from the sun. Despite this potential threat, experts believe that Aditya-L1’s design and distance will ensure its survival.

In conclusion, while the Parker Solar Probe faced a powerful solar storm, the Aditya-L1 solar mission is not believed to be in immediate danger. With the spacecraft’s advanced construction and distance from the sun, it is expected to withstand any potential CMEs and continue its mission to observe the sun.

Bronnen:

– NASA Parker Solar Probe

– Indiase ruimteonderzoeksorganisatie (ISRO)