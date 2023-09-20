NASA draagt ​​de beeldspectrometer over aan de planeet voor integratie in de Tanager-satelliet

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has handed off an imaging spectrometer to American Earth imaging company, Planet, for integration onto the Tanager 1 hyperspectral satellite. This milestone marks a significant step for the Carbon Mapper Coalition, which aims to better understand global methane and carbon dioxide emissions.

The imaging spectrometer developed by JPL will play a crucial role in detecting, pinpointing, and quantifying point source emissions of methane and carbon dioxide. It will provide valuable data to support the Coalition’s mission.

As part of its commitment to the Coalition, Planet is actively working on building and launching two hyperspectral satellites, Tanager 1 and Tanager 2. Tanager 1 is expected to be ready for launch in 2024.

Additionally, Planet is pushing forward with its Pelican Program. The first Tech Demo, TD1, has been fully built and is set to launch later this year. The primary objective of TD1 is to test the satellite platform and operational systems in an orbital environment. Lessons learned from TD1 will inform future iterations of the Pelican and Tanager satellites.

Planet is also actively collaborating with users in their Early Access Program (EAP) to understand how hyperspectral data can deliver the most value to various organizations. By leveraging synthetic data developed in partnership with Rendered.ai, Planet aims to gather comprehensive market feedback and identify innovative applications and use cases for future hyperspectral data.

With this integration of the imaging spectrometer onto the Tanager 1 satellite, both NASA and Planet are progressing towards their shared goal of monitoring and understanding greenhouse gas emissions more effectively. This collaboration will pave the way for better climate change analysis and mitigation efforts.

